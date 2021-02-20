Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series giant slalom 2 from Feb. 18, 2021
Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series
Individual Race Results by Division
Adv GS 2 — 2/18/2021
Bib#—racer—team—1st run—2nd run—combined—points
Girls
417—Fuller, Sienna—45.13—45.62—1:30.75—100
416—Fuller, Eliie—1:23.56—1:30.58—2:54.14—80
Young Adult Women
412—Francis, Annabelle—A Mixed Bag—44.73—45.35—1:30.08—100
Women
446—Tait-Jamieson, Emilie—ASCS3—40.08—41.24—1:21.32—100
634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie—KSPN—42.31—41.93—1:24.24—80
433—Douglass, Linzhi—42.88—44.05—1:26.93—60
152—Lussan, Kelly—Hamilton Sports—46.71—47.36—1:34.07—55
133—Milelli, Tanya—BOOTech—48.79—51.40—1:40.19—51
99—Lindsay, Cindy—BOOTech—50.43—52.61—1:43.04—47
402—Rebeiz, Carly—S&S Construction—50.22—52.90—1:43.12—43
Boys
408—Down, Jake—47.58—48.42—1:36.00—100
407—Hurley, Patrick—Hamilton Sports—49.02—49.01—1:38.03—80
718—Merjos, Tommy—A Mixed Bag—1:00.09—1:00.55—2:00.64—60
409—Down, Tommy—1:07.02—1:11.74—2:18.76—55
Young Adult Men
632—Schille, Jaden—S&S Construction—40.11—40.05—1:20.16—100
80+
80—Houot, Jacques—Timberline Bank—1:17.71—1:21.03—2:38.74—100
46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—DNF—0.00—0
70+
2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—45.47—47.53—1:33.00—100
429—Amory, David—48.88—49.79—1:38.67—80
424—Rom, Doctor Bill—KSPN—1:01.11—1:02.48—2:03.59—60
60+
453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—39.11—40.18—1:19.29—100
5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—40.87—41.75—1:22.62—80
81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—45.21—44.70—1:29.91—60
52—Prinster, Michael—Hamilton Sports—46.14—47.21—1:33.35—55
66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—48.24—48.92—1:37.16—51
434—Douglass, J. Ross—48.54—48.86—1:37.40—47
20—Handwerk, Jeff—47.89—49.81—1:37.70—43
21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—50.26—50.89—1:41.15—40
91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—54.73—55.18—1:49.91—37
9—Hemphill, Arlan—BOOTech—DNF—0.00—0
50+
49—Madsen, Bill—BOOTech—39.38—39.68—1:19.06—100
8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—40.96—39.71—1:20.67—80
27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—41.63—42.19—1:23.82—60
631—Schille, John—S&S Construction—41.99—42.05—1:24.04—55
4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—46.47—47.03—1:33.50—51
450—Rebeiz, Alex—49.09—47.99—1:37.08—47
40+
430—Fuller, Miles—44.82—44.19—1:29.01—100
440—Mahoney, Derrick—BOOTech—53.35—52.41—1:45.76—80
30+
720—Maisey, Ewan—ASC Race Department—43.34—44.89—1:28.23—100
Mens Advanced
719—Wylie, Andrew—A Mixed Bag—38.78—38.48—1:17.26—100
484—Down, Jacob—40.89—40.15—1:21.04—80
34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—42.67—43.27—1:25.94—60
181—Campbell, Julian—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—44.22—44.51—1:28.73—55
Snowboard
410—Everson, Gray—KSPN—1:08.88—1:12.73—2:21.61—100
Team Race Results
Adv GS 2
Team—Points
S&S Construction—300
A Mixed Bag—260
BOOTech—240
KSPN—240
Hamilton Sports—200
Timberline Bank—151
ASC S3—100
ASC Race Department—100
Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—55
