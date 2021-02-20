 Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series giant slalom 2 from Feb. 18, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series giant slalom 2 from Feb. 18, 2021

News News |

Staff report

Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series

Individual Race Results by Division

Adv GS 2 — 2/18/2021

Bib#—racer—team—1st run—2nd run—combined—points

Girls

417—Fuller, Sienna—45.13—45.62—1:30.75—100

416—Fuller, Eliie—1:23.56—1:30.58—2:54.14—80

Young Adult Women

412—Francis, Annabelle—A Mixed Bag—44.73—45.35—1:30.08—100

Women

446—Tait-Jamieson, Emilie—ASCS3—40.08—41.24—1:21.32—100

634—Tait-Jamieson, Lucie—KSPN—42.31—41.93—1:24.24—80

433—Douglass, Linzhi—42.88—44.05—1:26.93—60

152—Lussan, Kelly—Hamilton Sports—46.71—47.36—1:34.07—55

133—Milelli, Tanya—BOOTech—48.79—51.40—1:40.19—51

99—Lindsay, Cindy—BOOTech—50.43—52.61—1:43.04—47

402—Rebeiz, Carly—S&S Construction—50.22—52.90—1:43.12—43

Boys

408—Down, Jake—47.58—48.42—1:36.00—100

407—Hurley, Patrick—Hamilton Sports—49.02—49.01—1:38.03—80

718—Merjos, Tommy—A Mixed Bag—1:00.09—1:00.55—2:00.64—60

409—Down, Tommy—1:07.02—1:11.74—2:18.76—55

Young Adult Men

632—Schille, Jaden—S&S Construction—40.11—40.05—1:20.16—100

80+

80—Houot, Jacques—Timberline Bank—1:17.71—1:21.03—2:38.74—100

46—Rainer, Eddie—Hamilton Sports—DNF—0.00—0

70+

2—Tower, Chuck—S&S Construction—45.47—47.53—1:33.00—100

429—Amory, David—48.88—49.79—1:38.67—80

424—Rom, Doctor Bill—KSPN—1:01.11—1:02.48—2:03.59—60

60+

453—Itin, Tim—S&S Construction—39.11—40.18—1:19.29—100

5—Maple, Mike—S&S Construction—40.87—41.75—1:22.62—80

81—Zamansky, David—BOOTech—45.21—44.70—1:29.91—60

52—Prinster, Michael—Hamilton Sports—46.14—47.21—1:33.35—55

66—Lindsay, Jim—BOOTech—48.24—48.92—1:37.16—51

434—Douglass, J. Ross—48.54—48.86—1:37.40—47

20—Handwerk, Jeff—47.89—49.81—1:37.70—43

21—Mills, Tim—BOOTech—50.26—50.89—1:41.15—40

91—Kennedy, Tom—KSPN—54.73—55.18—1:49.91—37

9—Hemphill, Arlan—BOOTech—DNF—0.00—0

50+

49—Madsen, Bill—BOOTech—39.38—39.68—1:19.06—100

8—Strickland, Scott—S&S Construction—40.96—39.71—1:20.67—80

27—Sturt, David—Hamilton Sports—41.63—42.19—1:23.82—60

631—Schille, John—S&S Construction—41.99—42.05—1:24.04—55

4—Payne, Michael—Timberline Bank—46.47—47.03—1:33.50—51

450—Rebeiz, Alex—49.09—47.99—1:37.08—47

40+

430—Fuller, Miles—44.82—44.19—1:29.01—100

440—Mahoney, Derrick—BOOTech—53.35—52.41—1:45.76—80

30+

720—Maisey, Ewan—ASC Race Department—43.34—44.89—1:28.23—100

Mens Advanced

719—Wylie, Andrew—A Mixed Bag—38.78—38.48—1:17.26—100

484—Down, Jacob—40.89—40.15—1:21.04—80

34—Centofanti, Steve—Hamilton Sports—42.67—43.27—1:25.94—60

181—Campbell, Julian—Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—44.22—44.51—1:28.73—55

Snowboard

410—Everson, Gray—KSPN—1:08.88—1:12.73—2:21.61—100

Team Race Results

Adv GS 2

Team—Points

S&S Construction—300

A Mixed Bag—260

BOOTech—240

KSPN—240

Hamilton Sports—200

Timberline Bank—151

ASC S3—100

ASC Race Department—100

Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol—55

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Sports
See more