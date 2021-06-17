Roaring Fork girls lacrosse falls 15-8 to Green Mountain in 4A state playoffs opener
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The Roaring Fork girls lacrosse team kept it close with the higher-seeded team through the first half of the 4A state tournament opener at Lakewood Thursday. But, it wasn’t meant to be for the combined Roaring Fork District team that calls Carbondale home, as the No. 9 Roaring Fork Rams fell to the No. 8 Green Mountain Rams, 15-8.
“Our girls lost a tough game to an experienced team with great defensive and stick skills,” Roaring Fork coach Chelsea Robson said in a text message afterwards. “Still, we fought hard to the last minute.”
Green Mountain held an 8-3 advantage after one half of play at Trailblazer Stadium in Lakewood. Roaring Fork hung tough with five goals in the second, to Green Mountain’s seven.
The Roaring Fork team, which combines players from Roaring Fork, Glenwood Springs and Basalt high schools, made the playoffs by virtue of an impressive 8-2 season record, finishing second in the 4A Mountain East behind undefeated Aspen.
“These girls never once gave up in the regular season, and they put everything they had out on the field today,” Robson said. “I am incredibly proud of every single one of them.”
Roaring Forks goals came from senior co-captain Riley Dolan (3), sophomore Sophie Hodgson (2) and one goal each from freshman Grace Garcia, sophomore Addie Nolan and senior co-captain Libby Claassen.
The game marked the high school sports finale for Claassen, Dolan and fellow graduated seniors Mikayla Corgan, Samantha Ferry, Samantha Limongelli and Lyndsey Lizotte.
Robson said she looks forward to returning a core group of players next spring, and with some good experience behind them now.
“We are a young team and I am so excited to see what they are going to bring to the field next year,” she said, noting the expected return of Hodgson, Nolan and key defensive players Yahjairi Castillon, Gracie Pratt and Hailey Bledsaw.
The Rams close out the season at 8-3, while Green Mountain (8-3) will go on to play No. 1 seed Evergreen (8-2) in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
Aspen, at 10-0 and the No. 2 seed in the 12-team 4A tournament field, was awaiting the winner of the No. 7 Golden vs. No. 10 Castle Valley game Thursday night.
