Preps: Track teams take aim at state; AHS girls soccer and lacrosse fall in playoffs

Basalt High School’s Katelyn Maley, right, and Coal Ridge’s Mikayla Cheney compete in the girls 1,600-meter run on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Tiger Invitational in Grand Junction.

Photo courtesy of Chris Lane

The Basalt High School girls track and field team closed out its regular season with a strong showing at the Tiger Invitational over the weekend in Grand Junction, the final meet before heading to state.

Junior Katelyn Maley again stood out, winning the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 15.49 seconds, while junior teammate Ava Lane was second (2:17.25). Both times were personal records, with Maley breaking her own school record in the event.

Maley also won the 1,600-meter run (5:06.13) — she’s the defending state champion in the mile — just ahead of Coal Ridge’s Mikayla Cheney (5:07.39). Lane was fourth (5:13.49).

The girls 4×200-meter relay team took fifth (1:49.89), while Vanessa Bryant was seventh in high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and 10th in long jump (15-0).

Among the highlights for the BHS boys was Marlon Nelson finishing seventh in discus (127-10). Gavin Webb was sixth in the high jump (6 feet), seventh in the long jump (20-1.25) and 10th in the 100-meter dash (11.75 seconds).





Aspen also had a couple of athletes compete, led by Natalie Wesner finishing sixth in the girls long jump (15-9).

Will Gerardi was 10th in the boys triple jump (38-3.5).

Next up is the CHSAA state championships, which begin Thursday at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood. A complete list of qualifiers should be finalized early this week.

Aspen girls soccer can’t keep pace with Manitou Springs

The Aspen High School girls soccer team had its season come to an end on Saturday night with a 6-0 loss at Manitou Springs in the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. The game was a rematch of last year’s first-round game in which No. 15 seed AHS had knocked off No. 2 Manitou Springs, with this year’s bout going much differently.

The Mustangs, seeded No. 8 this year, improved to 13-3-1 overall and advance to play defending champion and No. 1 seed Kent Denver in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Aspen, the No. 9 seed, finishes with a 12-4-1 mark. The Skiers had beaten No. 24 DSST: Conservatory Green in the first round on Thursday.

No. 4 Vail Mountain is among the state quarterfinalists after a 3-1 win over No. 13 Peak to Peak on Saturday. The Gore Rangers will play No. 5 Lutheran in the next round. No. 14 Delta had its season end on Saturday with a 7-0 loss to No. 3 Colorado Academy, which will play No. 11 Liberty Common in the next round. Liberty Common won 4-1 on Saturday over No. 6 Colorado Springs Christian, the team that beat No. 27 Basalt in the first round.

Roaring Fork soccer also lost in the first round, falling as the No. 23 seed to No. 10 Eagle Ridge Academy. Eagle Ridge then lost in the second round to No. 7 Prospect Ridge.

Aspen girls lacrosse loses to Thompson Valley

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse season ended with an 18-9 loss on Saturday at Thompson Valley in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. The Eagles, seeded No. 2, improved to 16-1 overall (with that loss coming in their first game of the season) and will play No. 3 Castle View in the semifinals on Wednesday.

AHS, seeded No. 7, finishes at 12-5 overall, falling in the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Of Aspen’s five losses, four of them came against teams that make up the 4A semifinals — Thompson Valley, Castle View, Green Mountain and Evergreen — and the other was to 5A state qualifier Arapahoe. The Skiers were the undefeated league championships yet again this spring.

Solid day for Basalt, Aspen baseball

The Basalt High School baseball team took a big step toward qualifying for regionals on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Moffat County on the BHS field. Both games were high scoring and dramatic, with Basalt winning 18-17 in eight innings in one game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the last frame to take it. BHS then won 13-11, scoring nine runs in the fifth inning before the Bulldogs rallied with six runs in the seventh only to have the comeback fall short.

Now 14-8 overall, Basalt only has a single non-league home game against Battle Mountain on Monday afternoon remaining before it finds out its regional fate. The Longhorns were a surprise regional champion last spring.

The Aspen High School baseball team recorded the best win of its season on Saturday when it beat Coal Ridge 5-2 in the second game of a doubleheader in New Castle. Senior Lucas Lee was the catalyst on the mound, throwing the complete game and allowing only four hits with 10 strikeouts.

This came after the Titans had won the first game, 18-0. Coal Ridge is now 15-7 overall with only a single game Monday at Glenwood Springs remaining on its schedule.

Aspen, now 3-18 overall with virtually no chance at making the regional field, will close out its season on Tuesday with a single non-league game at Summit.

