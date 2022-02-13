Preps: Tehrani named swimmer of year for the second time, Skiers take eighth

Aspen High School senior Kayla Tehrani holds her award after being named the Class 3A swimmer of the year for the second time on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the state championship meet in Thornton.

Photo courtesy of Brad Cochi/CHSAANow.com

While the Aspen High School girls swim team only finished eighth in the Class 3A state championships on Saturday in Thornton, AHS senior Kayla Tehrani still managed to win the classification’s swimmer of the year award for the second time in as many seasons.

Tehrani was the state runner-up in the 100 butterfly, an event she won in 2021, and also finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke.

“It’s really exciting, especially since I got it last year as well and I wasn’t expecting to get it again,” Tehrani told CHSAANow.com after the meet. “It’s such an honor to be able to get this and know that all of these coaches are seeing me and that it’s the way I carry myself. I feel like it’s an honor to be voted on by so many coaches and I’m just so happy.”

According to the CHSAANow.com story, the swimmer of the year award is based as much “on being a high-character representative of the sport” as it is on performance in the pool. It is voted on by the coaches “and typically goes home with one of the more well-respected athletes competing at each year’s state meet.”

The Skiers were led by third-year coach Katherine Keel, who guided them to a runner-up finish at state last season. Aspen’s lone state title came in 2017, the first year 3A had its own classification.





Evergreen won the 3A state championship on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center, scoring 422 points to outdistance runner-up Discovery Canyon’s 358 by a decent margin. It was Evergreen’s fourth straight state title.

St. Mary’s Academy was third with 264 points, while Glenwood Springs finished sixth with 236 points. Aspen’s 169 points placed them eighth among the 32 teams to score points.

Other notable results for Aspen included coming in sixth in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay, and junior Lilly Huggard finishing sixth in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 back.

Glenwood sophomore Amelie Ogilby won the 500 free and Glenwood senior Amy Madsen was second in the 100 free. Glenwood also won the 200 free relay and was fifth in the 400 free relay.

Aspen boys basketball battles past Moffat

The Aspen High School boys basketball team got a surprising test on Saturday, holding off Moffat County for a 65-56 win in Craig. It was easily the closest game of the season for the No. 4-ranked team in Class 3A, as the Skiers’ average margin of victory through 17 games is more than 30 points a contest.

The game with Moffat County (now 11-6) came only two days after AHS won 77-38 at 3A No. 8 Highland on Thursday in Ault, easily the most impressive win of its season so far.

Still, Aspen improved to a perfect 17-0 with only two games remaining in the regular season. The Skiers will host Roaring Fork on Tuesday night before traveling to Coal Ridge on Thursday.

The Basalt High School boys basketball team played at Gunnison on Saturday, escaping with a 49-48 win to improve to 7-10 overall.

The Basalt girls basketball team fell 45-44 at Gunnison on Saturday, falling to 7-11 overall.

The Basalt boys host Battle Mountain on Monday and Moffat County on Friday to close out the regular season. The BHS girls only have a home game on Tuesday against Moffat remaining.

AHS hockey falls twice over the weekend

The Aspen High School hockey team lost a pair of tough games over the weekend. After falling 4-3 to Glenwood Springs on Friday in what was celebrated as senior night, the Skiers then lost 4-2 on Saturday at home against Steamboat Springs.

Aspen fell to 7-8-1 overall with two games remaining in its regular season, next being a Friday trip to Crested Butte. The finale is a home game on Saturday against Centaurus.

