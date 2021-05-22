Preps: Bower sets school record in 800, Aspen girls soccer, lacrosse earn wins

Basalt senior Sierra Bower, left, competes in a race on Friday at Coal Ridge. Courtesy photo.



The Basalt High School track and field team competed with a small contingent on Friday at Coal Ridge, where senior Sierra Bower’s performances were what stood out.

The Furman commit rolled to wins in both the girls 800-meter (2 minutes, 17.98 seconds) and 3,200-meter (11:43.39) races, while also finishing sixth in the 400-meter dash (1:02.36). Bower’s time in the 800 is a new school record.

BHS sophomore Ava Lane also had a strong meet, winning the girls 1,600-meter race in 5:25.44. She also finished fourth in the 800 in 2:27.55.

Aspen did not compete in Coal Ridge.

Aspen girls lacrosse heating up

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team remains unbeaten on the season after a 19-0 win at Steamboat Springs on Friday. After three relatively close games to start the spring, AHS has now won back-to-back games via a rout, including a 22-3 win over Summit on Thursday.

Against the now 0-4 Sailors, Aspen had five different players score at least three goals, a list that includes Georgia Hollander, Mia Seltzer, Michaela Kenny and Stella Sherlock. Kylie Kenny was the lone Skier to reach the four-goal mark. AHS snagged 38 ground balls on Friday.

Now 5-0 overall, the Skiers next host Eagle Valley (3-2) on Wednesday. AHS opened the season with a win over the Devils in Gypsum, winning 16-5 on May 4.

Boys lacrosse falls at Steamboat

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team fell short Saturday, losing 10-7 at Steamboat Springs. It was the second meeting of the season between the teams, the Sailors also winning 12-9 on May 7 in Aspen.

Steamboat improved to 3-2 overall, while AHS fell to 0-6. Aspen is next scheduled to host Eagle Valley on Tuesday. Aspen lost to the Devils 8-6 in their season opener on May 5.

Aspen girls soccer beats Montrose in overtime

The Aspen High School girls soccer team rallied from an early deficit on Saturday against Montrose to pull off a 2-1 double overtime victory on the AHS turf.

Trailing after an early goal, Aspen’s Alexis Cordts-Pearce tied the non-league game right before the halftime break and neither team would score in the second half, sending the game to overtime at 1-1. Aspen’s Caprice Seeman had a shot hit the crossbar in the first overtime period, but it was Cordts-Pearce who was able to finish it with her second goal in the second overtime.

The Skiers improved to 2-1-1 overall with the win. It was their second double overtime game of the season after tying with Roaring Fork on May 13. Montrose fell to 2-3 overall.

AHS next plays Tuesday at Moffat County in a league game.

Basalt (6-1) did not play this weekend because of graduation. The Longhorns are off until Thursday when they host Roaring Fork (2-2-1). The Rams first play Coal Ridge (3-3) on Tuesday.

AHS baseball splits with Roaring Fork, gets first win

The Aspen High School baseball team earned its first win of the season on Saturday, playing to a doubleheader split with Roaring Fork in Carbondale. The Rams took the first game, 11-1, but the Skiers stole the second, winning 6-5.

Roaring Fork moved to 2-5 overall, while Aspen is now 1-7 on the season. The Skiers will next host Coal Ridge on Monday and are tentatively planning to play Basalt on Tuesday, although as of Saturday night had yet to secure umpires for the game. Aspen and Roaring Fork will play again Wednesday in a foundation game.

The Longhorns are 4-2 overall and next play Thursday at Grand Valley, unless the game against AHS takes place first.

