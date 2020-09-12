Preps: Basalt’s Maley wins Delta cross country meet in record fashion

Basalt High School sophomore Katelyn Maley continued her eye opening cross country season by winning the Delta Confluence Invitational on Friday in Delta. Maley ran what is an unofficial school record in 17 minutes, 21.03 seconds, part of a podium sweep by the Longhorns.

Taking second was Basalt senior Sierra Bower, the reigning Class 3A state champion, who finished in 17:54.55. Third place went to BHS sophomore Ava Lane (19:10.47) and fourth place to BHS sophomore Sarah Levy (19:11.91).

The Basalt girls easily won the team title with 23 points, followed by Delta (53 points) and West Grand (76 points).

The Basalt boys took second with 62 points, behind only Caprock Academy’s 49 points. This came despite a 1-2 finish by the Longhorns, as BHS senior Noah Allen won the race in 17:26.30, while junior teammate Ross Barlow was second in 18:12.53. BHS senior Talon Carballiera was fifth in 18:30.08.

Aspen cross country competed Saturday at the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational, with the girls finishing second (54 points) behind only Fruita Monument (34 points). Fruita junior Jadyn Heil won the race in 17:54.70, while the Glenwood duo of sophomore Sophia Connerton-Nevin (18:33.50) and junior Ella Johnson (18:41.00) finished second and third, respectively.

Taking fourth was Aspen senior Kylie Kenny in 19:14.20. Aspen sophomore Elsie Weiss (20:01.80) and senior Kendall Clark (20:13.80) were ninth and 10th.

The Aspen boys finished fifth among six teams on Saturday with 107 points. Eagle Valley won with 44 points, followed by Fruita (52), Grand Junction (67) and Palisade (91). Aspen’s best finisher was senior Christian Kelly, who came in eighth in 16:54.80. Fruita’s McGinley Zastrow won the boys’ race in 16:00.90.

TENNIS

The Aspen High School boys tennis team competed Saturday in Steamboat Springs, playing two matches. The Skiers rolled to a 6-1 win over Vail Christian and a 7-0 win over Steamboat Springs. The team’s lone loss came at No. 1 singles, which was missing starter Christian Kelly, who also competes on the cross country team and ran Saturday in Grand Junction.

Aspen will host Basalt for senior day on Monday — a match delayed from Wednesday because of the weather — to close out the regular season. Regionals are set for Friday in Grand Junction.

SOFTBALL

The Aspen High School softball team played Saturday in Meeker, falling 27-1. The loss dropped AHS to 0-5 on the season with a trip to Eagle Valley next scheduled for Wednesday. Basalt (6-4 overall) did not play this weekend and will head to Meeker on Tuesday.

