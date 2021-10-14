Preps: Basalt XC wins in Rifle, volleyball and tennis have good showings, football hits the road

Basalt High School’s Katelyn Maley, left, runs alongside Summit’s Ella Hagen during Wednesday’s cross country race in Rifle. Courtesy photo.



The Basalt High School cross country team competed Wednesday in Rifle, rolling to the girls team title at Rifle Creek Golf Course. The Longhorns finished with a three-runner score of 11 points, holding off runner-up Summit (17 points) and third-place Coal Ridge (25 points).

Defending 3A state champion Katelyn Maley won the girls race, with the BHS junior finishing in 18 minutes, 22.3 seconds to narrowly hold off Summit freshman Ella Hagen at the line (18:22.4). Coal Ridge junior Mikayla Cheney was third (19:33.9) and Basalt junior Ava Lane was fourth (19:35.6).

BHS freshman Isabella Moon also recorded a top-10 finish, coming in seventh (21:03.2), while another Longhorn freshman, Juniper Anderson, was 15th (22:18.9).

Summit won the boys team title with seven points, while Grand Junction was second (25 points) and Coal Ridge was third (26 points).

Summit junior Dominykas Remeikis won the boys race in 16:54.6, a decisive win over his freshman teammate, Joshua Shriver (17:12.2).





It was likely the final significant race of the regular season for the Longhorns, who will now look toward the Oct. 22 regional hosted by Coal Ridge. Aspen, which did not compete in Rifle, plans to run at the laid-back Montrose Relays this weekend before also heading to New Castle for regionals.

BHS tennis goes 1-1 at state tournament

Basalt High School’s lone state qualifiers went 1-1 on the first day of the Class 4A boys tennis tournament on Thursday in Pueblo.

Playing at No. 4 doubles, freshmen Taylor Hays and Elias Schendler — the first state qualifiers in BHS tennis history — won their first-round match over Pueblo West’s Jesus Ildefonso and Zion Spear, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6.

In the quarterfinals, the Longhorn duo bowed out of the championship push in a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Hank Walsh and Zack Sartain of Cheyenne Mountain.

Kent Denver was holding a slight edge over Cheyenne Mountain in the team standings after Day 1.

Aspen does not have anyone competing in the state tournament this fall.

BHS volleyball takes down Rifle

The Basalt High School volleyball team won a critical league contest over Rifle on Thursday, taking a 3-1 match inside the BHS gymnasium. BHS won the first set, 25-18, lost the second set, 25-15, and then closed out the match with set wins of 25-9 and 25-21.

Rifle fell to 10-6 overall and 4-5 in WSL play. Basalt improved to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in league play.

The Longhorns are off this weekend before games against Roaring Fork and Aspen next week.

The Skiers (8-4) play Friday and Saturday at a tournament hosted by Battle Mountain.

Basalt football plays Delta in crucial league game

The Basalt High School football team travels to Delta on Friday in a critical Class 2A Western Slope League contest. Both teams are 5-1 overall, although No. 7 BHS is 1-1 in league play with the No. 6-ranked Panthers coming in at 2-0.

Delta has wins over Aspen (56-0) and Coal Ridge (63-0) so far in WSL contests, and is outscoring opponents 254-36 through its six games with four shutouts this season.

Basalt bounced back from a 19-6 home loss to Moffat County in the league opener two weeks ago to win 48-12 at Coal Ridge last week. The Longhorns likely need to beat the Panthers on Friday to stay in the WSL title hunt.

Moffat County (6-0), No. 4 in 2A this week, hosts unranked Aspen (2-4) on Friday. The Skiers are on thin ice in terms of a possible playoff spot with an RPI of 22 as of Thursday night. The Bulldogs hold down the top RPI spot, which largely determines seeding.

Aspen opened WSL play with an impressive 34-19 home win over Rifle, the defending spring state champion, on Oct. 1, before last week’s blowout homecoming loss to Delta.

Coal Ridge at Rifle is the other 2A WSL game this week. Up in 3A, Glenwood Springs (3-3) heads to Steamboat Springs (5-1) and in 1A Roaring Fork (1-5) will host North Fork (4-2).

Aspen’s Woulfe named coach of the year

Longtime Aspen High School boys golf coach Mary Woulfe was named Class 3A’s coach of the year, it was announced Wednesday by CHSSANow.com . Woulfe led the Skiers to their second state championship in boys golf last week in Elizabeth, the first having come under Woulfe back in 2018.

AHS senior Nic Pevny, who won the 2020 individual state championship before taking third this fall, and junior Sky Sosna each earned first-team all-state honors in 3A. Aspen senior Will Stiller was named a second-team selection, while Basalt sophomore Garrett Exelbert was named honorable mention.

Vail Christian senior Connor Downey, who won the individual state championship, was named the 3A player of the year.

