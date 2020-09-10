Preps: Basalt softball falls Thursday at Palisade; weather makes mess of week

Basalt High School

The Basalt High School softball team dropped a single game at Palisade on Thursday, losing 9-4. The Bulldogs, now 8-2 overall, received one vote to be ranked in Class 4A this week.

The Longhorns fell to 6-4 overall with the loss. BHS is effectively ranked No. 13 in Class 3A this week through CHSAANow.com.

Basalt is next scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday at Meeker. The remainder of the schedule includes a home doubleheader against Delta on Sept. 22, a single home game against Aspen on Sept. 29 and a single home game against Eagle Valley on Oct. 1 to close out the regular season. Teams are only allowed 16 games this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aspen softball, 0-4 overall, had been scheduled to play Tuesday at Cedaredge but had those games postponed because of weather. Those games have been rescheduled for Sept. 24. The Skiers are next scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday in Meeker before going to Eagle valley on Wednesday.

LOOKING AT THE REST

Golf and tennis teams also saw matches postponed this week because of the weather. Of note, Aspen tennis had been slated to host Basalt for senior day on Wednesday, but that match has been rescheduled for Monday and will now be the regular-season finale.

Aspen tennis is scheduled to play Saturday in Steamboat Springs, where AHS will play both Vail and Steamboat. Regionals are scheduled for Sept. 18, with the state tournament to start a week later.

With weather moving around a few golf tournaments this week as well, local teams are set for a busy few days next week. As of Thursday night, AHS boys golf has tournaments scheduled Monday, Tuesday (at Vail Mountain) and Wednesday (at Gunnison). The Monday tournament will be hosted by the Skiers at Aspen Golf Club.

Golf regionals are scheduled for Sept. 22 at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, a tournament hosted by Basalt. State golf is Oct. 5 and 6 at Dos Rios in Gunnison.

The cross country season continues this weekend, with Basalt slated to go run in Delta on Friday and Aspen headed to Grand Junction on Saturday.

Cross country regionals need to be completed by Oct. 10, with the state meet scheduled for Oct. 17 in Colorado Springs. Basalt senior standout Sierra Bower is the reigning girls 3A state champion.

