Preps: Basalt High softball continues to roll with two more wins on Saturday

The Basalt High School softball team won a pair of key home games on Saturday to keep its hot play going. The Longhorns hosted Faith Christian in the first game, rolling to a 14-4 victory behind a six-run third inning after trailing 2-0.

Playing Cedaredge in their second game of the afternoon, the Longhorns led 9-2 entering the top of the fifth inning before letting the Bruins back into it with a six-run frame. The score now 9-8, BHS answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and that proved to be enough in a 15-9 win.

Basalt, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A this week, improved to 12-1 overall and stayed perfect in league play. BHS will host Aspen in a Tuesday doubleheader.

Volleyball

The Aspen High School volleyball team lost a 3-2 nail-biter to visiting Olathe on Saturday inside the AHS gymnasium. The teams split the first two sets, Aspen winning the first 25-18 and losing the second, 25-16. AHS then took the third 25-23, but Olathe answered by taking the fourth, 25-19. The Pirates took the match win by taking the fifth set, 15-13.

Olathe improved to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in Class 3A Western Slope League play. Aspen fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in WSL play. The Skiers are off until Saturday when they will host Classical Academy.

The Basalt High School volleyball team won 3-0 at Rifle on Saturday. Set scores were 25-19, 25-20 and 25-14. Now 4-5 overall, the Longhorns will host Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

Tennis

The Aspen High School boys tennis team lost at Colorado Academy on Saturday, 5-2. The Skiers won at No. 3 singles behind Liam Sunkel and at No. 1 doubles behind Georges Ghali and Lukee Tralins. Aspen is off until Oct. 1 when it hosts Steamboat and Vail.

Cross country

The Aspen High School cross country team competed Friday at the Ramble at the Reservoir, hosted by Ouray High School. The AHS girls dominated the race, with seven athletes finishing in the top nine. Aspen junior Kylie Kenny won the race in 22 minutes, 29.46 seconds, beating junior teammate Kendall Clark by about 21 seconds. Caprock’s Ashleigh Gardner was third in 23:08.85, while the Aspen threesome of Bronwyn Chesner, Michaela Kenny and Eva McDonough were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Aspen’s Edie Sherlock was eighth and Leah Horning was ninth.

Telluride freshman Cole Pacosza won the boys’ race in 20:34.93. Conner Chesner was the lone AHS boy to race, finishing 15th in 23:02.49.

The Basalt High School cross country team competed Saturday at the Anna Banana Invitational, hosted by Fruita Monument. The BHS girls took fourth as a team behind another race win by junior Sierra Bower. She finished in 18 minutes, 33.4 seconds to hold off Durango senior Madeleine Burns by about 10 seconds. Basalt freshman Katelyn Maley finished eighth in 20:23.8.

Basalt is scheduled to host cross country regionals on Oct. 18 at Crown Mountain Park.

SOCCER

The Aspen High School boys soccer team hosted Ridgway on Saturday night, falling 5-3. The Demons, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A this week, improved to 4-0-1 overall, that tie coming to No. 3 Crested Butte. Aspen fell to 0-4 overall with a home game against Moffat County coming Tuesday.

