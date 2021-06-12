Preps: Basalt runners shine at multi-league meet, VMS soccer beats Aspen for league title

Basalt High School’s Rulbe Alvarado, right, competes in a race earlier this season. Photo by John Stroud/Post Independent.



The Basalt High School track and field team had an impressive showing Thursday and Friday at the multi-league championship meet in Grand Junction, the last major competition ahead of state.

The Longhorns prowess was most evident with their runners, winning multiple events and showing they are to be a factor for podiums, if not state championships, later this month in Lakewood.

Among the highlights was the continued domination from senior Sierra Bower and sophomore Katelyn Maley. Bower, the 2019 state cross country champion and Furman signee, won the 3A girls 1,600-meter race in 5 minutes, 00.07 seconds, while Maley, the 2020 state cross country champion, was second in 5:03.30. Basalt’s Ava Lane even finished fourth in the race (5:26:81).

Maley impressed by winning both the 800-meter run (2:16.27) and the 3,200-meter run (11:23.93), with Lane and Bower also finishing top four in each race. Coal Ridge’s Mikayla Cheney was the fourth runner in contention in each of those races.

Basalt High School’s Sierra Bower competes at the multi-league championship meet in Grand Junction. Courtesy photo.



Bower, Maley, Lane and Kaitlin Boothe also teamed up to win the 4×800-meter relay in 10:08.09, about 40 seconds ahead of runner-up Coal Ridge.

BHS senior Katie Bohannan found plenty of success in the field events, finishing second in pole vault, second in long jump, second in triple jump and fourth in high jump.

Not to be outdone by his female teammates, Basalt senior Rulbe Alvarado had one of the better meets of any athlete. He was dominant in the sprints, winning the 100 (11.49 seconds), 200 (23.01) and 400-meter (51.27) dashes and was named the Class 3A male athlete of the year for the Western Slope League. Aspen’s James Kelly finished second to Alvarado in the 400 in 53.10.

Basalt’s Noah Allen was runner-up in the boys 3,200-meter dash (11:02.48), although well behind the 9:45.24 posted by Gunnison standout Alex Baca.

Times and distances should be posted to MaxPreps in the coming days, with the top 18 per event and gender making it to the final meet. The state championship is scheduled for June 24 to 26 at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.

Aspen girls tennis strong early on at state

The Aspen High School girls tennis team finished tied for eighth in Class 3A after competing Friday in the state tournament in Colorado Springs.

While the Skiers did not make it to Saturday play, they did find plenty of success in the first rounds. At No. 1 singles, AHS senior Macy Hopkinson had no trouble with her first opponent, beating Salida’s Maddie Anderson, 6-0, 6-0. Hopkinson lost to eventual state runner-up Grace Li of D’Evelyn in the second round, 7-5, 7-5.

Aspen High School varsity tennis player Stef Wojcik practices at the Snowmass Club on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



At No. 2 singles, AHS senior Stef Wojcik won her first-round contest over Pueblo Central’s Dayna DeYoung, 6-1, 6-2, before losing to Colorado Academy’s Katherine Pulido, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

At No. 3 singles, AHS sophomore Avery Leonard beat Pueblo County’s Isabella Bhagat in the first round, 6-0, 7-5. She lost to Colorado Academy’s Lila Paton in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-3.

Aspen’s No. 1 doubles team of Sadie Bayko and Sonya Tralins earned a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win in their first-round match before losing to the Glenwood Springs duo of Ella Henderson and Emily DeMoraes in the second round, 6-3, 6-0. The Glenwood pair lost in the semifinals.

Aspen’s No. 2 doubles team (Gemma Hill and Emma Bern) and No. 4 doubles team (Amelia Hecht and Lily Citron) both lost in the first round. AHS did not have a No. 3 doubles team at state.

D’Evelyn won the 3A girls state title with 60 points, the program’s second state championship. Colorado Academy finished second and Dawson School was third.

Of note, Aspen was named the tournament’s sportsmanship award winner.

Vail Mountain beats Aspen girls soccer for league crown

The Aspen High School girls soccer team played to a 5-2 loss at Vail Mountain on Saturday in the regular-season finale. With the win, No. 4 VMS wrapped up an undefeated season at 10-0 and secured the Class 3A Western Slope League title.

Aspen, which would have won the WSL crown with a win on Saturday, finishes 6-3-1 overall and 5-1-1 in league play. By finishing second in the WSL, the Skiers are locked into one of the 16 playoff spots for the state tournament. The bracket is expected to be announced Sunday.

Basalt baseball takes down Aspen, awaits regional fate

The regular season wrapped up Saturday for local baseball teams, with Basalt High School finishing off Aspen 5-2 at Crawford Field. The day also included the conclusion of a second game postponed from earlier in the season, also won by the Longhorns.

Aspen finishes the season with a 2-13 record and won’t be in the postseason. Basalt, now 10-5 overall, will await the announcement of the regional field, which is expected out Sunday with tournaments taking place Monday.

A total of 24 teams will make the Class 3A regionals based off of RPI; BHS entered the weekend with an RPI of 21, while Aspen was 43rd.

acolbert@aspentimes.com