Preps: Basalt girls soccer wins again, baseball teams swept in doubleheaders
The Basalt High School girls soccer team continued its winning ways on Saturday, going on the road to beat Delta in double overtime, 1-0.
Sophomore Sarah Levy scored the game’s only goal on a penalty kick in the second overtime period.
The win improved Basalt’s record to 5-1 overall. Already more than halfway through their pandemic-shortened 10-game regular season, BHS has played six games in only 12 days. The Longhorns will now have a few days off before hosting Aspen on Thursday.
“To come away with a 5-1 record is a great feat,” BHS coach Brent Hayes wrote in a text. “I can’t imagine there’s been a more brutal schedule in girls soccer, possibly ever, than that. Looking forward to some needed days off before facing Aspen.”
The Skiers remain 1-0-1 overall after not playing this weekend. AHS also is off until Thursday’s game with Basalt.
Basalt, Aspen baseball teams both swept
Saturday was a rough day for local baseball teams.
Aspen High School hosted Moffat County in a doubleheader at Crawford Field, losing 10-2 and 10-0. The Bulldogs are a perfect 5-0 so far this spring, while the Skiers fell to 0-5 overall.
AHS will next face off against Coal Ridge on Wednesday.
Basalt baseball hosted Gunnison on Saturday, losing 10-9 and 17-7 in the doubleheader. The Cowboys improved to 6-0, while BHS fell to 1-2, the win coming last week in 11 innings over Aspen.
Basalt will next play current No. 8 Delta on Tuesday.
Aspen boys lacrosse falls twice on road trip
The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team lost both games in a two-game road trip over the weekend.
On Friday, the Skiers fell 14-3 at Vail Mountain. On Saturday, it was a 7-4 loss at Battle Mountain.
Aspen, now 0-4, is off until Wednesday in a rematch against the Huskies.
The Aspen girls lacrosse team did not play this past weekend. Currently 2-0, the girls are now scheduled to host Roaring Fork on Monday evening.
