Preps: Basalt girls soccer holds off Aspen, AHS tennis sweeps Sailors, girls lax wins

The Basalt High School girls soccer team scored early and held on from there, beating visiting Aspen 1-0 on Thursday in a non-league game on the BHS field.

“It’s more stressful to get that early one and hang on versus kind of last minute, like we’ve done the last two games,” Basalt coach Brent Hayes said. “But it’s three really close games in a row. That says a good deal about the team; I think that they can kind of persevere through that. Nonetheless, it would be nice to start scoring some goals.”

Basalt sophomore Sarah Levy scored the game’s lone goal roughly 15 minutes into the first half and Aspen did its best to hang in there despite numerous injuries continuing to plague the side.

“One or two of the players who were already trying to nurse some of the existing injuries, those injuries started to get the better of them and had to come off the field,” AHS coach Chris Ellis said. “The girls did well to maintain their position in the game, to maintain the ability to stay in the game and not go further behind. So that was pleasing to see. They battled hard.”

It was Basalt’s first game since a 1-0 double overtime win over Delta on Saturday, by far the longest break between games of its season so far. BHS, now 6-1 overall, had played its first six games in the span of only 12 days.

“We really should have been in better shape than Aspen, having played so many games. I think second half that did kick in a little bit. But first half was interesting. Kind of rusty,” Hayes said. “Their keeper is pretty darn good, I thought, and their speed, that center back they have is really good and held our speed and some of the things we wanted to do in check. But it was a fun game.”

Basalt only has three games remaining in its 10-game regular season, playing roughly a game a week over the next three weeks. Next up, the Longhorns will host Roaring Fork on Thursday in their final home game.

Aspen, now 1-1-1 overall, will host Montrose on Saturday morning.

Of note, the Aspen junior varsity team beat Basalt on Thursday, winning 8-1.

Aspen girls tennis handles Steamboat

The Aspen High School girls tennis team swept through its second opponent in as many days on Thursday, winning 7-0 over Steamboat Springs at the Snowmass Club. The Skiers also beat Basalt on Wednesday in straight matches.

Against the Sailors, AHS senior Macy Hopkinson won her match at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-3, over Evan Quinn. Stef Wojcik won at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-0; and Avery Leonard won at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 4-6 (10-2).

Sadie Bayko and Sonya Tralins won at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-3; Emma Bern and Gemma Hill won at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 4-6 (10-6); and Chloe Springfield and Presley Brennan won at No. 4 doubles, 6-4, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Aspen’s Putri Hunting and Sophia Greiper won via default.

The Skiers next compete Thursday against Fruita, their final match before regional play.

Aspen girls lacrosse crushes Summit

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team remained unbeaten on the season with a 22-3 rout on Thursday of visiting Summit on the AHS turf.

Senior Kylie Kenny led the team with nine goals, with four more coming from junior Isla Smagala. Freshman Stella Iverson had three goals and four assists. The team finished with 11 total assists.

Summit fell to 0-5 overall. Aspen improved to 4-0 overall and plays again Friday at Steamboat Springs.

Basalt baseball wins third straight game

The Basalt High School baseball team won its third straight game Thursday, winning 5-1 over Glenwood Springs in Basalt. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, when BHS scored four runs to break the contest open.

It was only the second game of the season for the Demons, who fell to 0-2. Basalt improved to 4-2 overall. BHS is off until Tuesday when it plays Aspen in a makeup game from their May 12 doubleheader that turned into a single, 11-inning contest. Aspen (0-6) plays Saturday at Roaring Fork (1-4).

