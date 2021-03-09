Preps: Basalt girls basketball season ends with loss to Lamar, AHS boys learn opponent

Basalt High School



The season came to an end for the Basalt High School girls basketball team on Tuesday night in a 37-23 loss at Lamar in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.

The No. 16 seed in the 24-team tournament, the Savages jumped out to an 11-2 lead over No. 17 seed Basalt after a quarter. The Longhorns did battle back in the second quarter, getting as close as 13-10 just past the midway point before back-to-back 3-pointers by Lamar led to a 19-10 halftime score.

BHS trailed 26-18 after three quarters and kept the game within about 10 points most of the second half but couldn’t close to within realistic striking distance.

“It was a really tough game. Lamar plays a great defense. We know we could have had that one, so it’s disappointing for the girls right now,” third-year BHS coach Amy Contini told radio announcer Jim Williams after the game. “It’s tough to swallow in the moment. We’ll get better from it and we’ll play summer ball this summer and these younger girls will get better and this is great experience for them, just being in a playoff environment.”

The Longhorns finish the season 9-4 overall, their highest win total since the 2007-08 season, when they went 23-4 overall. Tuesday’s game with Lamar was Basalt’s first state playoff game since the 2008-09 season.

Lamar (11-2 overall) now gets the task of playing at No. 1 seed The Vanguard School (13-0) in the round of 16 on Thursday. That winner will play either No. 8 Brush or No. 24 Grand Valley in the Great 8; the Cardinals knocked off No. 9 Pagosa Springs on Tuesday, 47-44.

Also of note, No. 12 seed Moffat County beat No. 21 Manitou Springs, 68-51, and will play No. 5 Delta in the second round. No. 15 Coal Ridge also won for the Western Slope League, beating No. 18 Ellicott, 59-37, and will face No. 2 Centauri in the second round. The top eight seeds had a first-round bye.

Aspen boys to face Faith Christian in Thursday’s playoff game

Seeded No. 11 in the boys Class 3A state basketball tournament, Faith Christian cruised over No. 22 Strasburg on Tuesday, winning 66-43 in the first-round game.

This means the Eagles, now 9-4 overall, will travel to No. 6 seed Aspen (12-1) on Thursday for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Skiers did not have to play in the first round. Game time had not been confirmed as of Tuesday night.

The winner of Aspen-Faith Christian would play again Saturday, weather permitting, against either No. 3 Sterling or No. 14 Colorado Springs Christian, which beat No. 19 The Pinnacle on Tuesday, 64-42.

The 3A Western Slope League had a couple of first-round wins on Tuesday, with No. 15 Gunnison beating No. 18 Salida, 69-59, and No. 13 Coal Ridge escaping No. 20 Buena Vista, 44-42.

Also Tuesday, CHSAA announced a weather contingency plan in front of a strong winter storm expected to hit the state in the coming days. Should this happen, Saturday’s playoff games would be postponed until Monday, with Tuesday’s games being moved to Wednesday.

State swimming postponed until Monday for Aspen girls

Because of the expected winter storm set to hit the state in the coming days, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced it was postponing the Class 3A girls swimming and diving championships in Thornton from Saturday to Monday. The Aspen swim team is among the title contenders in 3A. There were no planned changes for the 5A and 4A swim meets scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

