Preps: Basalt soccer falls in overtime to No. 5 Delta, AHS and BHS volleyball win

Basalt boys soccer falls 2-1 in overtime to No. 5 Delta

The Basalt High School boys soccer team hosted Delta on Tuesday, losing 2-1 in extra time in a key 3A Western Slope League contest. Scoreless into the final three minutes of regulation, Delta took a 1-0 lead only to have the Longhorns answer back just into stoppage time. The Panthers scored the game-winner barely a minute into the first overtime period.

Delta, ranked No. 5 in 3A this week, finished the season 12-3 overall and 5-1 in WSL play. They’ll likely finish second in the league behind No. 4 Roaring Fork, who still plays at Coal Ridge on Thursday. Basalt fell to 6-6-1 overall and 3-3 in league play. The Longhorns will host Palisade on Thursday in a non-league game to close out the regular season.

BHS was sitting just inside the top 30 in terms of RPI prior to Tuesday’s game, with 32 teams making the state tournament, which will be announced after the weekend’s games.

The Aspen High School boys soccer team played Monday night, beating Coal Ridge 3-0 for its second win of the season. AHS plays Thursday at Vail Mountain School.

Aspen volleyball rallies to beat Vail Mountain in five sets

The Aspen High School volleyball team hosted Vail Mountain School on Tuesday, winning 3-2. After the Skiers won the first set 25-17, the Gore Rangers won the next two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-15 before AHS rallied to win the fourth set, 25-21. The decisive fifth set went to Aspen, which jumped out to a 5-0 lead and won 15-5.

AHS next plays Thursday at Grand Valley. AHS will wrap up its season next week with two final games. The Skiers are unlikely to make regionals.

Basalt volleyball rolls to sweep over visiting Rifle on Tuesday

The Basalt High School volleyball team hosted Rifle on Tuesday, winning 3-0. Set scores were 25-16, 25-14 and 25-11. The Longhorns also beat the Bears 3-0 back on Sept. 21 in Rifle.

The Bears dropped to 3-18 overall, while Basalt improved to 8-9 overall. The Longhorns next play Saturday at Gunnison.

