Preps: Aspen’s Persson finishes 12th, Woodrow 54th at 3A state golf tourney

Aspen High School freshmen Audrey Woodrow, left, and Lenna Persson smile prior to a practice round on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Aspen Golf Club, ahead of the state tournament.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Aspen High School girls golf season wrapped up Wednesday at The Broadlands, with Lenna Persson finishing 12th overall and Audrey Woodrow finishing 54th in Broomfield. Both were freshmen playing in the Colorado Class 3A state championship for the first time.

Persson, who won the regional tournament in Alamosa last week, struggled in the first round on Tuesday, shooting 17-over-par 89. She had a much better second round on Wednesday, shooting 11-over 83, a round that included her lone birdie of the tournament, a four on the par 5 15th hole.

Persson finished collectively with a 172, well back of the 144 posted by 3A state champion Maddy Bante, a sophomore from St. Mary’s Academy.

Woodrow’s best round came on Tuesday when she posted 102. She slipped to 106 on Wednesday. A total of 84 golfers played over the two days.

Led by Bante, St. Mary’s easily took the team title with a collective 480, beating runner-up Prospect Ridge by 43 strokes. Kent Denver was third with 540. With only two golfers — three were needed — Aspen did not record a team score.





With sophomore Brooke O’Sullivan, who sat out this spring due to injury, set to return for her junior season, the AHS girls golf team should be set up well going forward.

Aspen players named all-state in lacrosse

The all-state lacrosse teams were announced this week by CHSAA, with Aspen High School having a few players represented for both boys and girls.

In boys lacrosse, AHS senior defender Carter Schmela was named second team all-state in Class 4A. Earning honorable mention honors from Aspen were freshman attacker Tucker Devlin and junior midfielder Judd Gurtman. Glenwood Springs senior midfielder Jonas Kohout also made honorable mention.

The boys 4A player of the year was Air Academy’s Grant Rodny and the coach of the year was Denver South’s Paul Mahoney.

In girls lacrosse, AHS sophomore midfielder Clea Welden earned second team all-state honors in 4A, as did Roaring Fork senior defender Gracie Pratt and junior attacker Angelina Montemayor.

The honorable mention list included AHS senior attackers Lindsey Heinecken, Georgia Hollander and Mia Seltzer, junior midfielder Michaela Kenny and freshman midfielder Darienne Kenny. Roaring Fork junior midfielder Sophie Hodgson and senior goalie Yahjairi Castillon also were honorable mention.

The girls 4A player of the year was Golden’s Ava Ganter and coach of the year was Green Mountain’s Maddi Ossello.

