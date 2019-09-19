Preps: Aspen High volleyball wins first game under Zanin, tops Basalt

The Aspen High School volleyball team won for the first time under new coach Brittany Zanin on Thursday night, beating rival Basalt 3-1 inside the BHS gymnasium.

It was the 15th straight win for the Skiers over the Longhorns, dating back to a season sweep in 2012, according to MaxPreps. The teams will meet again on Oct. 15 in Aspen.

“We needed that more than anything,” Zanin said. “I wish they would have done it in three. They played well. They played well together, finally. It happened.”

The first two sets on Thursday were tightly contested, with Aspen winning the first, 26-24, and Basalt taking the second, 25-23. The Skiers took charge from there, winning both the third and fourth set by a score of 25-19.

The win snapped an 0-3 start to the season for the Skiers after losses to Roaring Fork, Moffat County and Summit. Now 1-3, Aspen will host Olathe on Saturday afternoon. Varsity is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

“They finally have roles now,” Zanin said of her team. “They have spots. I’m not going to change them around, so they are feeling more confident and comfortable.”

Basalt dropped to 3-5 overall. The Longhorns had won three of four games after an 0-3 start to the season. BHS travels to Rifle on Saturday.

Basalt boys soccer rolls over Moffat County

The Basalt High School boys soccer team played at shorthanded Moffat County on Thursday, winning 10-1. Senior Gaby Bonilla led the team with four goals, while the Bulldogs (1-5) played with only 10 players.

The Longhorns, now 2-3-1 overall, are off until playing Tuesday at Vail Mountain to open league play.

The Aspen High School boys soccer team hosted Delta on Thursday, losing 4-0. The Panthers (6-1) are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A this week. Aspen (0-3) will next host Ridgway on Saturday night.

Aspen boys tennis beats Fruita on home courts

The Aspen High School boys tennis team took care of Fruita on Thursday, winning 6-1 on the city courts. The Skiers swept all three singles matches behind Christian Kelly, Alex Mosher and Liam Sunkel. The only loss came at No. 3 doubles.

Aspen will next play Saturday at Colorado Academy.

Basalt boys golf takes second at Keystone

The Aspen and Basalt boys golf teams concluded the regular season Thursday at the Keystone Ranch Invitational, with Basalt finishing second behind only Mullen as a team. The Longhorns shot 17-over-par, while Mullen was seven shots ahead. Peak to Peak was third (21-over) and Aspen was fourth (23-over).

Peak to Peak’s Suchit Sharma won the individual title by shooting even par 72. Summit’s Ryley Cibula was second with 73 and Mullen’s Rhett Johnson was third with 74. Basalt’s Tyler Sims led the local athletes by finishing fourth after shooting 3-over 75. Aspen’s Nic Pevny tied for fifth with 76, while Basalt’s Blake Exelbert and Aspen’s Jack Pevny each shot 77 to tie for 10th.

Both Aspen and Basalt next compete Wednesday at regionals, which is hosted by the Skiers at Aspen Golf Club.

