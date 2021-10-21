Preps: Aspen volleyball sweeps Basalt to maintain playoff push, AHS soccer wins

Aspen Skiers block the Basalt Longhorns in a varsity game at Basalt High School on Thursday, October 22, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The Aspen High School volleyball team continued its playoff push on Thursday with a crucial 3-0 sweep of rival Basalt inside the BHS gymnasium. The Skiers won by scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-18 to avenge a five-set non-league loss to the Longhorns back on Aug. 26 in Aspen.

Basalt fell to 10-6 overall and 5-3 in league play. The loss to the Skiers is a critical blow to the team’s postseason chances. BHS still has two regular season games remaining, next being a home game on Tuesday against North Fork. They finish with a home game against Moffat County on Oct. 30.

Aspen improved to 12-5 overall and 6-1 in league play. This is already the Skiers’ best season since going 18-7 in 2018, the last time they made the postseason.

AHS still has four games to play in the regular season. The Skiers’ final home game is Saturday against non-league Steamboat Springs. They’ll then play at Moffat County on Tuesday, at Grand Valley on Thursday and at North Fork next weekend, all league games.

Regional play is made up of 12 three-team pods, meaning 36 teams will advance past the regular season. Aspen is sitting just inside that mark in terms of RPI as of Thursday night, while Basalt was No. 40.





Aspen soccer beats CRMS to close out regular season

The Aspen High School boys soccer team wrapped up its regular season with its fourth straight win, taking care of Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Thursday with a 3-0 win in Carbondale.

The Skiers finish with a 9-5-1 overall record, the most wins for the program since going 11-6 in 2014. Next, AHS will await the release of the Class 3A state tournament bracket, expected out no later than Monday. Aspen’s RPI was just inside the top 20 as of Thursday night, making it a safe bet to make the 32-team field.

On Wednesday, Basalt earned its third win of the season with a 7-0 rout of Moffat County in Craig. This came only a day after playing to a competitive 3-1 loss in Aspen on Tuesday.

Now 3-11 overall, the Longhorns will close out the regular season on Saturday with a game at Glenwood Springs. With an RPI just inside the top 50 as of Thursday night, BHS is unlikely to make the postseason.

Playoff lives at stake for Basalt, Aspen football

The Basalt High School football team hopes to keep its playoff hopes alive on Friday with a home game against defending spring state champion Rifle, while Aspen is slated to host Coal Ridge in its penultimate game.

The No. 10-ranked Longhorns are 5-2 overall and 1-2 in Class 2A Western Slope League play and are coming of a tough 42-14 loss at Delta. The No. 5-ranked Panthers (6-1, 3-0) play Friday at home against No. 4 Moffat County (7-0, 3-0) in what is essentially the league championship game.

Aspen (2-5, 1-2) has likely seen its postseason hopes set sail and will look to finish strong. The Skiers will have a good chance at a third win on Friday against the struggling Titans (0-7, 0-3) before traveling to Basalt next week in hopes of ruining their rival’s playoff bid.

Despite last week’s blowout loss, BHS is still No. 8 in RPI this week, two spots ahead of Delta, while Moffat County is No. 3. Down but not quite out, Aspen is No. 21 and Rifle is No. 23, with 16 teams making the state playoffs.

