Preps: Aspen volleyball hosts Gunnison in loss, boys soccer season quietly wraps up

Aspen High School volleyball's Laurel Yule plays against Gunnison on Saturday, April 17, 2021, inside the AHS gymnasium. Gunnison won, 3-1. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Aspen High School volleyball team hosted Gunnison on Saturday afternoon, falling 3-1 inside the AHS gymnasium. After winning the first set 25-19 and controlling much of the second set, the Skiers couldn’t maintain their edge and loss the final three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-16.

Gunnison improved to 4-8 overall, while Aspen fell to 3-8. The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Skiers, who swept Roaring Fork on Tuesday and beat Rifle last weekend, 3-1.

Aspen has three games remaining in its one-off spring season. Next up, the Skiers will host rival Basalt on Tuesday in their second meeting of the season; BHS won 3-0 on April 1.

The Longhorns improved to 8-4 overall after a 3-0 sweep of Grand Valley on Saturday. BHS, which started the season 0-3, had won seven straight before a 3-2 loss to Cedaredge on Friday. Saturday’s match with Grand Valley was the third straight day the Longhorns had played.

Basalt is in position to win its first league title since the 2007 season. BHS finished last in the Class 3A Western Slope League only two seasons ago.

Soccer seasons come to a close

The regular season quietly came to a close on Saturday for a couple of valley teams. The Basalt High School boys soccer team hosted Roaring Fork, losing 3-1. BHS finishes the season 2-7-1 overall, the wins coming over Moffat County and Aspen.

The Aspen High School boys soccer team wasn’t able to actually finish out its season after its game Saturday against Vail Mountain School was canceled after the Gore Rangers entered quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols that are in place.

The Skiers will finish the season 2-6 overall. The boys spring soccer regular season comes to a close statewide following Monday’s games. Neither Aspen nor Basalt is likely to make the postseason.

Football season enters final week

The Roaring Fork High School football team continued its return to the varsity field on Saturday, losing 34-6 at home to Estes Park. The Rams are 0-5 this season with only a home game Friday against Grand Valley remaining on the schedule.

Basalt, which beat Aspen 51-8 on Friday night, is 4-1 and plays Saturday against Montezuma-Cortez (2-3) in Grand Junction to close out the regular season.

Aspen (2-3) will host Coal Ridge (3-2) on Friday in what is essentially a must-win game for both teams should they want to make the eight-team postseason.

Glenwood Springs (5-0) plays Friday against winless Salida looking to close out an undefeated regular season and Class 3A West League title.

Time to spring forward

Season D, or the traditional spring sports season, is slated to begin on Monday when the girls golf teams are allowed to officially practice. The rest of the teams will get practices underway the following week, on April 26.

Other area spring sports include boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer, girls tennis, track and field, and baseball. It will have been two years since those teams played after the spring 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

