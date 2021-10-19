Preps: Aspen soccer holds on against Basalt; Longhorn volleyball beats the Rams

The Aspen High School boys soccer team hosts Basalt on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, on the AHS turf.

Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The postseason got one step closer for the Aspen High School boys soccer team on Tuesday after a 3-1 senior night win over rival Basalt on the AHS turf.

Unlike their first meeting, way back on Sept. 15 when the Skiers won, 8-1, the Longhorns kept the rematch close. Aspen led 1-0 with a goal just shy of 15 minutes in, but Basalt managed to get the equalizer only four minutes later.

The eventual game-winner came with about 13 minutes to play in the first half, a successful penalty kick by AHS senior Brody Taylor. Aspen added an insurance goal with 15 minutes remaining in the second half.

Basalt dropped to 2-11 overall and will close out its regular season with trips to Moffat County on Wednesday and Glenwood Springs on Saturday.

Aspen improved to 8-5-1 overall with its third straight win. The only game remaining on the AHS schedule is a Thursday trip to Carbondale against Colorado Rocky Mountain School.





Barring any major fluctuations in the standings, Aspen looks like a lock for the 32-team Class 3A state tournament, which will be announced at the end of the weekend. As of late Tuesday, the Skiers had an RPI of 18, which largely determines seeding. AHS last made the postseason in 2018.

Basalt had an RPI of 47 and looks to be well outside of playoff contention.

Photos: Aspen soccer vs. Basalt





















Show CaptionsHide Captions

Basalt volleyball beats Roaring Fork, Aspen next

The Basalt High School volleyball team once again got by rival Roaring Fork, winning 3-1 on Tuesday in Carbondale. After losing the first set, 25-16, the Longhorns won the next three by scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17. It was their third win over the Rams this season.

Roaring Fork fell to 3-18 overall, while Basalt improved to 10-5 this fall.

Next up, BHS has a critical home league game against Aspen on Thursday evening. The Skiers (11-5) are virtually neck-and-neck with the Longhorns in terms of RPI, with both sitting inside the top 40 as of Tuesday evening.

The outcome of Thursday’s game could go a long way in deciding if either team makes it into the 36-team regional field. The regular season goes through the end of the month.

Cross country teams head to regionals

Area cross country teams will head to the regional meet on Friday, held at VIX Ranch Park in New Castle and hosted by Coal Ridge High School. The girls race is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the boys race to follow at 1:30 p.m.

Both the Aspen and Basalt girls should be among the contenders for the team title, while BHS comes in with defending Class 3A state champion Katelyn Maley, a logical favorite in Friday’s regional race.

The rest of the regional field includes Bayfield, Delta, Gunnison, Middle Park, Moffat County, Montezuma-Cortez, North Fork, Pagosa Springs and Rifle.

The state meet is Oct. 30 in Colorado Springs.

acolbert@aspentimes.com