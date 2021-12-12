Preps: Aspen hockey beats Summit for first win, AHS boys basketball rolls in Meeker

The Aspen High School hockey team hosts Summit on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Aspen Ice Garden.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Aspen High School hockey team earned its first victory of the season on Saturday, beating visiting Summit 1-0 inside the Aspen Ice Garden.

A goal by Charles Rondeau late in the first period, assisted by Carson Miller and George Morrison, was all the No. 9-ranked Skiers needed in the shutout.

No. 10-ranked Summit actually outshot Aspen 29-23 for the game, and 17-5 in the first period. Penalties cost AHS early on, but those same penalties caught up to the Tigers as the game went on. The two teams were a combined 0 for 13 when having a man advantage.

Aspen’s Zach Small was credited with 29 saves in net.

Summit dropped to 1-2 overall. Like Aspen, the Tigers’ other loss came against Class 4A No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Mountain. Summit beat Centaurus in its opener.





The Aspen High School hockey team hosts Summit on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Aspen Ice Garden.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Saturday’s game was the only one scheduled for the Ice Garden this season. Aspen (1-1) will play twice more before the holiday break, beginning Friday with a trip to Glenwood Springs, whose home ice rink is scheduled to finally open on Monday after equipment issues related to the cooling system.

Aspen will also host Resurrection Christian on Saturday afternoon at Lewis Ice Arena.

Aspen boys basketball wins Meeker tournament

The Aspen High School boys basketball team cruised through a tournament hosted last week by Meeker, winning all three games to stay unbeaten on the season.

The Skiers beat Hayden on Thursday (80-28), host Meeker on Friday (65-31) and finally Lotus on Saturday (63-31) to win the tournament championship.

The Aspen High School boys basketball team went 3-0 to win the Meeker tournament over the weekend. Courtesy photo.



Aspen improved to 4-0 on the season, along with a 75-33 win over Vail Mountain in the opener.

Next up, AHS will play at the Longhorn Classic hosted by Basalt beginning Thursday.

The Basalt boys basketball team is 2-2 after playing in the University tournament over the weekend. The Longhorns lost 68-56 to DSST: Montview on Thursday, but responded with a 59-29 win over Frontier Academy on Friday and a 70-62 overtime win over The Academy on Saturday.

The Longhorn Classic will also include a girls tournament. The BHS girls enter at 2-2 overall after going 1-2 this past weekend at University’s tournament. Basalt lost 48-36 to The Academy on Thursday and 30-25 to Frontier Academy on Friday before a 57-17 rout of The Pinnacle on Saturday.

The Aspen girls do not have a varsity team this season and are playing a junior varsity schedule.

acolbert@aspentimes.com