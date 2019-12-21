Preps: Aspen hockey beats Steamboat Springs, Basalt basketball splits with Rifle

Basalt High School

Courtesy

AHS hockey beats Steamboat Friday for crucial victory, 4-2

The Aspen High School hockey team came away with a critical win Friday, holding off Steamboat Springs 4-2 at Lewis Ice Arena. The Skiers led 2-0 late into the first period after goals by Eli Hunt and Jack Pevny, but the Sailors scored in the waning seconds of the period to cut it to 2-1.

SSHS tied it at 2-2 early in the second period, but Hunt gave Aspen the lead back midway through and Max Ufkes made it 4-2 entering the third period. No one scored after that, AHS allowing only the two goals after giving up a combined 15 goals through its first three games.

The Skiers now head to the winter break 2-2 overall after having split two games with Crested Butte last weekend. AHS lost at Battle Mountain in its opener earlier in the month. AHS will next play at highly-ranked Fort Collins on Jan. 3.

Basalt girls basketball rallies for overtime win at Rifle

The Basalt High School girls basketball team rallied for a big win Friday at Rifle, prevailing 41-38 in overtime in its final game before the winter break.

The Longhorns trailed 15-6 at halftime but cut it to 23-18 entering the fourth quarter. A 16-point explosion in the final frame helped send it to overtime, with BHS sneaking out the win. Junior Gracie Reardon led the team with 15 points, while senior Riley Webb had 14.

Rifle fell to 1-5 overall with Basalt improving to 2-2. It was the Longhorns’ first game since a 58-51 double overtime win over Valley on Dec. 7. BHS is off until Jan. 8 vs. Battle Mountain.

The Basalt boys basketball team came up short Friday at Rifle, losing 41-29. BHS trailed 21-14 at halftime and then was outscored 15-2 in the third quarter before making a small rally in the fourth.

Rifle improved to 5-2 while Basalt fell to 1-6. The BHS boys are off until hosting Coal Ridge on Jan. 14.

The Aspen High School girls basketball team heads into the break with a 1-3 record after Thursday’s loss to Vail Christian. The AHS boys are 2-3 after Thursday’s loss.

acolbert@aspentimes.com