Preps: Aspen nordic boys, girls win home races; rough day for basketball, hockey

The Aspen High School nordic ski teams came through on home snow Saturday, sweeping the boys and girls titles in their lone home meet of the season.

The AHS boys finished with 175 points, holding off Steamboat Springs (160) and Middle Park (155). It was a 1-2 finish for the Skiers, with Taiga Moore, the son of head coach Travis Moore, winning in 16 minutes, 2.2 seconds, while teammate Anders Weiss was second in 16:31.7 in the 5-kilometer skate.

“That was pretty exciting. Taiga was pretty stoked to try and win this thing this morning. He’s been gunning for it,” Travis Moore said of his son. “It was great. I was really proud of him. He went hard.”

Eagle Valley’s Ferguson St. John was third, Steamboat’s Wyatt Mortenson fourth and Aspen’s Corbin Carpenter fifth.

“Corbin had a great race. Anders skied really well,” Travis Moore said. “The boys just looked really fantastic out there. Skied technically smooth and they were going for it. Corbin, for a little guy, skied really big today. It was awesome.”

The AHS girls won with 176 points, ahead of Battle Mountain and Middle Park, which tied for second with 149 points. Aspen’s Emma Barsness, who goes to school in Glenwood Springs but skis for AHS, won in 18:54.9. In second was Aspen’s Elsie Weiss for another 1-2 finish for the home team.

In third was Colorado Rocky Mountain School’s Lola Villafranco, who trains with the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, and in fourth was Aspen’s Jordan Miner, who lives near Grand Junction but also trains with the Aspen club. In fifth was Middle Park’s Sylvia Brower, in sixth Aspen’s Eva McDonough and in seventh Aspen’s Elizabeth Barsness.

The AHS nordic teams have only one meet remaining in the regular season — a trip next week to Steamboat Springs — before the Feb. 27 and 28 state meet hosted by Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain School.

Aspen’s alpine teams also won both boys and girls teams titles at their home event on Thursday at Highlands, giving the entire AHS squad plenty of confidence heading into the final few weeks. The Aspen boys are the two-time defending state champions in the combined alpine-nordic finale, while the girls finished second last season after winning it all in 2018.

“At the moment they are skiing fantastic,” Travis Moore said. “It’s been promising. I just hope everybody stays healthy and uninjured and psyched and it all comes together.”

Saturday’s cross-country races at Aspen High School included men’s and women’s college/club races as part of the annual Rauol Wille Memorial Ski Race. The University of Denver’s Bernhard Flaschberger won the men’s race, with AVSC product Scott Lacy coming in 12th. The University of Utah’s Leah Lange won the women’s race.

Considering the recent snowfall that only ended early Saturday, Moore wanted to thank all the volunteers and trail crew for getting the course race-ready in time.

“They made a great course for us,” he said. “They did a beautiful job getting the course ready. It was fantastic. Then all the millions of volunteers and the AVSC staff, they made it all come together beautifully.”

Hot start leads Summit hockey to 7-4 win over Aspen at Lewis

The Aspen High School hockey team hosted Summit on Saturday, losing 7-4 at Lewis Ice Arena. The Tigers jumped out to a 4-1 lead after a period but the Skiers did rally with back-to-back goals in the second period that got them within a goal. However, Summit answered with two more goals before the period was over to shut the door on the home team’s comeback hopes.

Quinn Bowden, George Morrison, Connor Chesner and Max Ufkes each scored for Aspen. Bowden also had an assist, the only AHS player to with multiple points. Summit’s Max Bonenberger led the visitors with three points (2 goals, 1 assist).

Summit improved to 10-4 overall, while Aspen fell to 3-9-3. AHS had been scheduled to host Resurrection Christian on Friday, but that game was canceled due to the weather. The Skiers have two games remaining, barring a reschedule with Resurrection Christian. Next up is a home game Friday against Mountain Vista before closing out the regular season Feb. 22 at Glenwood Springs.

Aspen, Basalt basketball teams all fall in Saturday road games

Playing without its two starting big men, the Aspen High School boys basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Moffat County, losing 59-45 on Saturday in Craig. It was the second straight loss for AHS (10-6) after it had won eight of nine. The Bulldogs improved to 7-9 with the win.

The AHS girls lost 60-23 at Moffat County on Saturday, falling to 3-11 overall. The Bulldogs improved to 11-5.

Both Aspen teams are next scheduled to play Tuesday at Cedaredge.

The Basalt High School basketball teams also went 0-2 on Saturday, with the boys losing 57-50 and the girls losing 60-27 at Grand Valley. The BHS boys fell to 2-14 overall and the girls to 6-8 overall. The Longhorns next host Roaring Fork on Wednesday; the game was rescheduled from Friday after the recent winter storm forced the postponement.

