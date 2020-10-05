Preps: Aspen boys golf sixth after Day 1 as Nic Pevny has a one-shot lead over field

At the midway point of the Class 3A state golf tournament, Aspen High School’s Nic Pevny is the player everyone else is chasing. The junior shot a 2-under-par 69 in the first round on Monday at Dos Rios Golf Club in Gunnison and holds a one-shot lead over Montezuma-Cortez’s Thayer Plewe entering the second and final round.

Pevny was 1 over through three holes before going 4 under over the next six holes, including an eagle on the par-5 ninth for a 32 on the front nine. He finished 1 over on the back nine, with three bogeys and two birdies.

Pevny and Plewe were the only two players to finish the first round under par. Four different players shot 1 over to finish the day tied for third place. Basalt freshman Garrett Exelbert shot 74, one of three players to finish the round at 3 over and tied for 7th place.

Kent Denver finished the first round atop the team standings at 9 over, with Colorado Academy a single shot back. Sterling was third at 15 over, Vail Mountain fourth at 17 over and St. Mary’s fifth at 20 over.

Aspen, the 2018 state champion, was sixth at 25 over, 16 strokes behind the first-placed Sun Devils. Senior Jake Doyle was the second-best among AHS golfers, shooting 13-over 84 to end the day tied for 45th. AHS senior Andrew Vallone is another shot back in a tie for 52nd, while senior Cole Kennedy had a tough day, shooting 96 to tie for 75th place.

Basalt senior Tyler Sims also left a few shots out there, shooting 12-over 83 to end the round tied for 38th. BHS only has Exelbert and Sims competing and can’t record a team score without a third golfer.

Pevny will tee off at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday from the first hole, joining Plewe and Kent Denver’s Jeffrey Zhou, who is part of the foursome to have finished the first round at 1 over, in the main group. Pevny is looking to become the program’s first individual state champion — it’s had a few runner-up finishers, the most recent having been Jack Hughes in 2018, the year AHS won its lone team title.

Pevny tied for fourth at state last fall.

CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS GEAR UP FOR THE REGIONAL RACE

The regular season came to a close for the cross country teams over the weekend, with regionals scheduled for later in the week.

Basalt finished with a race Friday hosted by Moffat County High School in Craig. Basalt senior Sierra Bower won the girls’ race in 18 minutes, 11 seconds, while her sophomore teammates Katelyn Maley (18:23) and Ava Lane (19:39) were second and third, respectively. The BHS girls won the team title with 22 points over Moffat, Meeker and Steamboat Springs.

Basalt also went 1-2-3 on the boys’ side, a race won by senior Noah Allen (17:51). Junior Ross Barlow was second (18:07) and senior Talon Carballiera was third (18:08). Despite this, Moffat still won the team title with 35 points, while Basalt was second with 56 points.

Aspen finished the regular season on Saturday at the Montrose relays, with the girls taking first and the boys taking second. AHS also won the coed race.

Next up, the teams both head to the regional meet on Friday in Durango. In a recent coaches’ vote through CHSAANow.com to help determine regional runners, the Basalt and Aspen girls were ranked first and second, respectively, in their region. BHS is among the main contenders for the girls state championship, with Bower looking to defend her individual title from 2019.

In the boys’ ranking, Aspen was second behind only Alamosa, while Basalt was tied for fifth. The state meet is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Colorado Springs.

SOFTBALL SEASON COMES TO A CLOSE

Despite a walk-off win over Eagle Valley on Thursday to finish the regular season 9-7 overall, the Basalt High School softball team’s season officially ended Sunday night when it was left out of the 16-team Class 3A state tournament. The Longhorns had been the No. 2 seed in the state tournament last fall, before losing in the quarterfinals.

The field was determined by a combination of RPI, the CHSAANow.com coaches poll and the MaxPreps rankings. Basalt finished ranked No. 17 in RPI, while league foe Montezuma-Cortez was No. 16 and also did not make the state tournament. Aspen finished 0-15 overall and with an RPI of 40.

Eaton earned the top seed in 2020, followed by No. 2 seed University and No. 3 seed Lutheran. Delta earned the No. 10 seed and Cedaredge the No. 15 seed to represent the 3A Western Slope League. Delta was the league champion.

First-round games start Tuesday, while the semifinals and final are scheduled for Saturday in Aurora.

