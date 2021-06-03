Preps: Aspen girls tennis second at regionals, girls lax locks up league title

Aspen High School senior Macy Hopkinson holds the bracket after winning the No. 1 singles flight during regional play on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Grand Junction. Courtesy photo.



The Aspen High School girls tennis team competed in its regional tournament on Thursday in Grand Junction, finishing runner-up as a team.

Leading the team was senior Macy Hopkinson, the team’s No. 1 singles player, who won her bracket and will compete in the state tournament. Also winning a regional title was the No. 4 doubles team of Amelia Hecht and Lily Citron.

Runner-up finishers include Stef Wojcik at No. 2 singles, Avery Leonard at No. 3 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Emma Bern and Gemma Hill. All runner-up finishers at regionals also qualify for the state tournament.

The No. 1 doubles team of Sadie Bayko and Sonya Tralins finished third at regionals.

The Basalt High School girls tennis team did not have any players qualify through to the state competition.

Aspen girls lacrosse beats Summit, still unbeaten

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team had no issues on Thursday, winning 23-3 at Summit to stay unbeaten on the season and clinch the league title. Kylie Kenny led AHS with eight goals, while Mia Seltzer added four and an assist. Five others recorded at least one goal. Goalie Bella Haneman had six saves in net.

The Skiers, who also beat Summit 22-3 on May 20, improved to 8-0 overall, while the Tigers remained winless. Aspen, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, has two games remaining, first being a trip to Battle Mountain on Tuesday.

With a two-game advantage over Roaring Fork, a team they swept in the regular season, Thursday’s win over Summit locked up the six-team 4A Mountain East league title for the Skiers.

The AHS boys lacrosse team (1-7 overall) is off until hosting Vail Mountain School on Monday and Summit on Tuesday.

Aspen, Basalt girls soccer teams win Thursday

The Aspen High School girls soccer team won its third straight game on Thursday, winning 2-0 over Coal Ridge on the AHS turf.

Scoreless at the halftime break, the Skiers pressed higher in the second half and were able to get the offense in gear. Jenny Ellis made it 1-0 on a penalty, while Caprice Seeman tacked on the second to put the finishing touch on the contest.

The Skiers improved to 4-1-1 overall with four games remaining in the regular season. Next up, AHS is scheduled to play Monday at Rifle and then against Tuesday at Roaring Fork. Aspen’s final home game is next Thursday against Basalt.

Coal Ridge fell to 4-5 overall after the loss to the Skiers.

The Basalt girls soccer team made easy work of winless Moffat County on Thursday, winning 10-0 in Craig. The win got BHS, now 7-2 overall, back on track after a 2-0 loss to Roaring Fork last week that snapped a four-game winning streak. The Longhorns’ game against Aspen next week is all that remains in their regular season.

As it stands, Aspen and Basalt are second and third, respectively, in the Class 3A Western Slope League behind undefeated Vail Mountain. Aspen and VMS, currently ranked No. 5 in 3A, close out the regular season against each other on June 12.

acolbert@aspentimes.com