Preps: Aspen girls swim finishes second at state, BHS wrestling qualifies two

Aspen High School girls swimming team finishes second at 3A state championship

The Aspen High School girls swim team finished as state runner-up Saturday in the Class 3A state swim meet held at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. The Skiers, with only five swimmers competing, finished with 214 points, while Evergreen ran away with its second straight state championship with 372.5 points.

Salida came in third as a team with 209 points, followed by Kent Denver (208), Durango (204) and Glenwood Springs (190).

This was Aspen’s second-best finish at state, its best coming when it won the inaugural 3A state championship in 2017. AHS was eighth in 2018 and fourth in 2019.

Aspen’s best result Saturday came from the 200-yard medley relay team, which came second to Evergreen. That relay was made of freshman Lilly Huggard, sophomores Kayla Tehrani and Laila Khan-Farooqi, and junior Emily Kinney.

The 200 free relay, made of the same foursome, finished third. Individual third-place finishes included Huggard in the 200 IM and Tehrani in the 100 fly. Tehrani also finished fifth in the 50 free.

Other notable finishes include Khan-Farooqi in the 200 free (sixth) and the 100 free (eighth), Huggard in the 100 back (eighth), and Kinney in the 100 breast (ninth) and 200 IM (10th).

Basalt wrestling will send Lopez, Samuelson to state tournament

The Basalt High School wrestling team competed Friday and Saturday at its Class 3A, Region 1 tournament in Montrose, where it qualified two to the state tournament next weekend in Denver.

Senior heavyweight Ernesto Lopez will return to state for the second straight year after going 3-0 in contested matches to win the regional championship. He pinned all three of his opponents.

Also heading to state will be junior Ruben Samuelson, who was second at 170 pounds. He lost to Alamosa’s Hunter Smith via a 6-0 decision in the final.

Basalt’s Jose Castorena finished sixth, with only the top four per weight class making state.

Aspen boys basketball beats Delta, girls fall

The Aspen High School boys basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday with a 60-51 league win at Delta, which fell to 7-10 overall. AHS improved to 11-8 overall and 4-5 in Western Slope League play.

The Aspen girls lost 71-12 at Delta (14-3) on Saturday to fall to 3-14 overall.

Aspen has one final league game remaining, a Thursday home date against Basalt to close out the regular season. The AHS girls also are scheduled to play Wednesday at Summit.

