Preps: Aspen girls soccer still unbeaten, Roaring Fork sweeps AHS baseball

The Aspen High School baseball team hosts Roaring Fork on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Crawford Field.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Aspen High School girls soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Saturday in Carbondale. Jenny Ellis and Reese Leonard scored the goals for the Skiers.

AHS junior varsity also won, with three goals coming from Leilani DePamphilis in a 4-0 victory.

Now 6-0 overall (2-0 league) and ranked No. 7 in Class 3A as of the April 11 CHSAANow.com poll, the varsity Skiers play Monday at Resurrection Christian (5-2 overall) in what could be a key non-league RPI game as the state tournament approaches.

As of Sunday evening, AHS was still hoping to reschedule last week’s postponed game with Basalt for this week.

The Longhorns (4-2-1 overall, 1-2 league) did not play this past weekend. BHS is slated to play Tuesday in a non-league game at Glenwood Springs (4-4).





Baseball

The Aspen High School baseball team hosted Roaring Fork on Saturday, losing 26-2 and 18-7 in the doubleheader at Crawford Field. AHS fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in league play with a trip to Rangely scheduled for Wednesday. The Rams improved to 5-4 overall (2-1 league) and play Tuesday at North Fork.

Basalt hosted North Fork on Saturday in a doubleheader, losing both by scores of 11-2 and 11-8, the latter in an extra inning. BHS dropped to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in league play. The Longhorns are next scheduled to host Delta in a Tuesday doubleheader.

Lacrosse

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team earned a needed league win at Battle Mountain on Friday, winning 5-3 in Edwards. Now 4-3 overall and 3-2 in league play, the Skiers are scheduled to step out of league play for a home game Tuesday night against Grand Junction (6-2). This will be Aspen’s first home game this season after the first two had to be postponed.

The No. 6-ranked AHS girls lacrosse team played Saturday at No. 5 Castle View, losing handily in a non-league game on the Front Range. It was the Skiers’ second-straight loss to one of 4A’s top teams as they also fell 22-10 to Green Mountain on April 9, a team ranked No. 3 as of the April 11 poll.

The AHS girls (5-2 overall, 4-0 league) are off until Thursday’s league game at Roaring Fork (4-3, 3-2). The Skiers beat the Rams in a non-league game on April 5 in Aspen, 15-9.

Track

Glenwood Springs track and field hosted the Demon Invitational on Saturday, with the Glenwood boys holding off Rifle for the team title, and the Cedaredge girls running away with the win over runner-up Glenwood. The Basalt boys finished 11th, the Aspen boys 15th and Roaring Fork 16th. The BHS girls were fifth, AHS girls 11th and Roaring Fork girls 16th.

Individual highlights included Basalt junior Katelyn Maley winning the girls 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 15.13 seconds. Maley is the reigning 3A state champion in the mile.

Her junior teammate, Ava Lane, was second in the 800-meter run (2:19.20) in Glenwood, while Basalt sophomore Jacey Read was second in the girls 100-meter dash (12.96 seconds). The Basalt girls also won the 800-meter sprint medley relay (1:53.24) and took second in the 4×400 relay (4:17.12).

Basalt High School’s Gavin Webb competes at the Demon Invitational on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

John Stroud/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Basalt senior Gavin Webb won the boys high jump (6-02) while his freshman teammate Lorenzo Salazar Tedin was second (5-10) and Aspen sophomore William Gerardi was among four athletes in third to reach 5-08.

Golf and tennis

Aspen girls golf and both AHS and BHS girls tennis teams did not compete this past weekend.

AHS golf is scheduled to play Monday at a tournament hosted by Glenwood Springs and again on Tuesday in Rifle for their first tournaments since returning from spring break.

Longhorn tennis plays Monday at home against Glenwood Springs, while Aspen tennis is off until going to Basalt on Wednesday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com