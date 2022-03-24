Preps: Aspen girls soccer rolls by Moffat, AHS lacrosse teams both win on the road

The Aspen High School girls soccer team hosts Moffat County on Thursday, March 24, 2022, on the AHS turf. The Skiers won, 10-0.

The Aspen High School girls soccer team closed out its pre-spring break slate on Thursday with a 10-0 win over visiting Moffat County (0-1) on the AHS turf.

Leading 7-0 at halftime, the Skiers scored their 10th goal as full-time approached, leading to the mercy rule win.

Aspen heads to the break a perfect 4-0 on the season with other wins coming over Telluride, Crested Butte and Colorado Rocky Mountain School. Aspen is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in this week’s CHSAANow.com poll.

AHS isn’t scheduled to play again until traveling to Coal Ridge on April 7.

Basalt girls soccer is 2-0 with wins over Crested Butte and Telluride. The Longhorns are currently on spring break and next host Coal Ridge on Thursday, March 31.





Aspen lacrosse teams win road games

The AHS girls lacrosse team continued its early-season dominance with a 21-1 win on Thursday over host Summit. The Skiers are now 3-0, also owning wins over Durango (17-3) and Eagle Valley (14-3).

Ranked No. 5 in Class 4A this week, the Skiers will head to Florida on Friday for spring break. This includes training and game action. Aspen will return home on April 5 to host Roaring Fork.

The AHS boys lacrosse team played Thursday at No. 10 Vail Mountain, holding on for an 8-7 overtime win. The unranked Skiers enter spring break 2-1 overall and also will travel to Florida for games and training. They return to normal play on April 6 with a trip to Eagle Valley.

Both Aspen and Basalt baseball teams are waiting to get their seasons underway following their respective spring breaks.

Girls tennis and girls golf, as well as track and field, have started play.

