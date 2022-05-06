Preps: Aspen girls soccer, boys lacrosse fall on Friday; AHS tennis qualifies two for state

Vail Mountain School scored late in the second half to beat the Aspen High School girls soccer team on Friday night, winning 1-0 on the AHS turf to secure the Class 3A Western Slope League title.

Scoreless at halftime in an evenly played game, the Gore Rangers scored their lone goal with just under 16 minutes remaining in regulation. Ranked No. 5 in 3A this week, VMS improved to 12-2 overall and a perfect 6-0 in WSL play. The Gore Rangers close out their regular season on Saturday at winless Moffat County.

No. 8-ranked Aspen dropped to 10-3-1 overall and 4-2 in WSL play. AHS will close out the regular season on Saturday at Roaring Fork (6-7-1 overall) before postseason play begins next week. The Skiers will likely host a first-round playoff game.

Basalt High girls soccer (5-8-1) closes out its regular season on Saturday at home against Grand Junction (2-12).

Boys lacrosse

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team came up short in its penultimate home game, losing 8-7 on Friday night to Steamboat Springs on the AHS turf.





Trailing 5-4 at halftime, the Sailors dominated most of the third quarter, scoring three unanswered goals to take a 7-5 lead before Aspen’s Judd Gurtman scored late to cut the AHS deficit back to a single goal entering the fourth quarter.

The teams then traded goals, the first by Steamboat and then an answer four minutes later by Aspen’s Brady Haisfield, but neither side scored over the final seven minutes of play.

Photos: AHS boys lacrosse vs Steamboat











Show CaptionsHide Captions

Steamboat, which also beat Aspen on March 12, winning 11-10 in overtime that day, improved to 6-9 overall in what was the Sailors’ final game of the regular season.

Aspen fell to 7-6 overall and will close out the regular season on Saturday with a home game against Summit (2-12). The teams played once already this season, the Skiers winning 17-6 on April 8.

Aspen girls lacrosse (10-4 overall) will close out its regular season on Saturday at Steamboat Springs (3-11), a team it beat handily at home on Thursday.

Girls tennis

The Aspen High School girls tennis team finished second to Vail Mountain School in their Class 3A regional that concluded Friday in Grand Junction.

The Skiers advanced two players to next week’s state tournament in No. 1 singles player Avery Leonard and No. 2 singles player Gemma Hill. Both girls finished second in their respective bracket.

Aspen High School’s Avery Leonard, second from left, finished second in the No. 1 singles bracket of their Class 3A girls tennis regional on Friday in Grand Junction. Leonard and teammate Gemma Hill both qualified for the state tournament, which gets underway on Thursday.

Courtesy photo

All four of Aspen’s doubles teams finished third at regionals. Only the top two placers advance to state, to be held at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

Baseball

Aspen baseball (1-14 overall) next plays a Saturday doubleheader at Delta, while Basalt (10-6 overall) takes its eight-game win streak into a Saturday home doubleheader against Coal Ridge.

acolbert@aspentimes.com