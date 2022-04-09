Preps: Aspen High girls lacrosse can’t keep pace with No. 2 Green Mountain in loss

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team hosts No. 2 Green Mountain on Saturday, April 9, 2022, on the AHS turf. The Skiers lost, 22-10.

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team had its 36-game regular-season win streak come to an end on Saturday with a 22-10 home loss to Green Mountain, which came in ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by CHSAANow.com.

No. 6 Aspen trailed 10-5 to the Rams at halftime but scored three straight goals in the first two minutes of the second half to get within 10-8. The rally ended there, however, with Green Mountain slowly building up a 15-8 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining before an AHS goal finally ending the onslaught.

Green Mountain improved to 6-1 overall, its only loss coming this past Monday against Class 5A Chatfield.

Aspen fell to 5-1 overall. It was the Skiers’ first regular-season loss since April 14, 2018, an 8-1 home loss to Pine Creek in coach Amanda Trendell’s first season. AHS won the final six games of the regular season in 2018, all 15 in 2019, all 10 in 2021 and the first five this spring. There was not a 2020 season because of the pandemic.

The loss to Green Mountain came less than 24 hours after the Skiers won 16-6 at Battle Mountain on Friday night to reach 4-0 in league play. According to MaxPreps, that win made it 50 straight regular-season league wins for AHS dating to March 19, 2015, a 16-7 road loss to Fruita Monument. Aspen then won its final five league games in 2015, all seven each year from 2016-2018, all 10 in both 2019 and 2021, and the first four this season.





Aspen is not scheduled to play again this season until playing at No. 5 Castle View on Saturday in a non-league game. AHS will return to league play on April 21 with a trip to Roaring Fork.

AHS boys lax takes down Summit

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team snapped a two-game skid with a 17-6 win at Summit on Friday.

Now 3-3 overall and 2-2 in league play, the Skiers are scheduled to host Vail Mountain on Tuesday night in their home opener. VMS (8-1) was ranked No. 7 this past week in Class 4A through CHSAANow.com.

Basalt baseball sweep by Gunnison

The Basalt High School baseball team made its way into the win column on Saturday with a pair of wins at Gunnison, 16-10 and 22-4.

The Longhorns improved to 2-2 overall this season after losses to Rifle (11-1) and Glenwood Springs (6-5) to open play. BHS is hoping to make a return trip to the state tournament after its surprise run through regionals last season.

Weather permitting, Basalt is scheduled to host Steamboat Springs on Tuesday and Aspen on Wednesday.

Aspen played twice on Saturday at Moffat County, losing 9-8 and 15-2 to drop to 0-5 overall. The Skiers are off until Wednesday’s game with the Longhorns.

Basalt soccer ties with Middle Park

The Basalt High School girls soccer team hosted Middle Park on Saturday, a game that resulted in a 4-4 overtime draw.

Now 3-2-1 overall, the Longhorns are scheduled to host Roaring Fork in a non-league game on Monday.

Aspen girls soccer did not play this weekend. At 5-0 overall, the Skiers next play Tuesday at Delta before going to Basalt on Thursday.

