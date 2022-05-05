Preps: Aspen girls lax beats Steamboat in home finale, BHS soccer falls to Delta

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team had no issues against visiting Steamboat Springs on Thursday, winning 21-2 on the AHS turf in what was the Skiers’ final home game of the regular season.

The two teams will play again on Saturday in Steamboat Springs to close out the regular season.

The Sailors fell to 3-11 overall with the loss, while the Skiers improved to 10-4 overall. AHS, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A this week, had already locked up the league title prior to Thursday’s game. All of Aspen’s losses have come out of league play, including one to a 5A school (Arapahoe) and the other three against highly ranked 4A teams (Evergreen, Castle View and Green Mountain).

With an RPI of No. 5 as of Thursday evening, the Skiers continue to sit in a strong position to host a playoff game next week. The state playoff brackets are expected out either Sunday or Monday.

The AHS boys lacrosse team (7-5 overall) will host Steamboat Springs (5-9) on Friday and then host Summit (2-11) on Saturday to finish out its regular season. The Skiers lost to the Sailors in overtime on March 12 and beat Summit 17-6 on April 8 in their first matchups this season.





The No. 10-ranked Aspen boys continued to hold down a top-10 RPI ranking in Class 4A as of Thursday night.

Girls soccer

The Basalt High School girls soccer team hosted Delta on Thursday, losing 5-1 in its final league game. Now 5-8-1 overall, the Longhorns will close out the regular season on Saturday with a non-league home game against Grand Junction.

No. 8 Aspen (10-2-1), which lost for the first time in league play on Tuesday against Delta, 5-0, will host No. 5 Vail Mountain School (11-2) on Friday night with the league title still on the line. VMS can lock up the outright championship with a win over Aspen, while an AHS upset would mean a three-way tie atop the standings, along with Delta.

Aspen does have one final league game coming in its regular-season finale on Saturday at Roaring Fork, while VMS plays Saturday at Moffat County. Delta’s regular season came to a finish against Basalt on Thursday.

Best of the rest

The Aspen and Basalt high school girls tennis teams are closing out regional play on Friday in Grand Junction, hoping to qualify for next week’s state tournament.

Area track teams will converge in Rifle both Friday and Saturday for the multi-league championship meet. The state championships start May 19 in Lakewood.

Aspen baseball (1-14 overall) next plays a Saturday doubleheader at Delta, while Basalt (10-6 overall) takes its eight-game win streak into a Saturday home doubleheader against Coal Ridge.

Aspen High School girls golf will host its home tournament on Monday at Aspen Golf Club, with regionals scheduled for May 23 in Alamosa.

