Preps: Aspen girls lacrosse beats Battle Mountain, girls soccer falls at Steamboat

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team effectively locked up another league title on Tuesday with a 19-7 rout of visiting Battle Mountain on the AHS turf. AHS led 12-4 at halftime and was never threated by the Huskies, who also lost to the Skiers on April 8, falling 16-6 in Edwards.

The loss dropped Battle Mountain, which is ranked No. 8 in Class 4A this week, to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain East standings.

The Huskies were the only team that still had a realistic chance to knock Aspen off its perch heading into Tuesday’s game. But the win improved No. 6-ranked AHS to 7-3 overall and 6-0 in league play with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

This means, barring anything dramatic, the Skiers have all but locked up their sixth straight league title, a run that began in 2016 (there was no season in spring 2020 because of the pandemic). AHS finished second to Fruita Monument in 2015, according to the MaxPreps records, a 16-7 loss to the Wildcats that season being the last time the Skiers have lost in league play.

Aspen next has a home game with Summit coming up on Friday night. The Tigers are 1-10 overall and lost 21-1 to the Skiers in their first meeting back on March 24.





The Aspen boys lacrosse team won its fourth straight game on Monday, beating visiting Battle Mountain 9-8 in overtime on the AHS turf. Now 6-3 overall (4-2 league), the Skiers host Resurrection Christian (3-5) in a non-league game on Wednesday afternoon.

Soccer

The Aspen High School girls soccer team lost for the first time this season on Tuesday, falling 2-0 at Steamboat Springs. The game was tied 0-0 at halftime.

Steamboat also won the JV game, 2-0.

“Both our teams showed great resilience, battled hard and gave a very strong opponent a real game,” AHS coach Chris Ellis said in a text.

The Sailors (9-1 overall) entered the week ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, while the Skiers are No. 8 in Class 3A, meaning it’s a loss that could do more good than harm in terms of RPI and seeding for Aspen in the long term.

The Skiers dropped to 8-1-1 overall and remained 3-0 in Western Slope League play with the bulk of their league games still upcoming. Next up for Aspen is a home game on Thursday against Rifle (6-6), followed by Monday’s league game at Basalt.

The Longhorns ended a three-game skid on Tuesday, winning 8-5 over Grand Valley in a non-league home game. BHS had lost to Glenwood Springs, Aspen and Rifle over three consecutive days last week.

Now 5-5-1 overall and 1-4 in WSL play, Basalt is next scheduled to play Thursday in a league game at Roaring Fork. The Longhorns beat the Rams in their non-league meeting earlier this season, winning 3-1 in Basalt.

Baseball

The Basalt High School baseball team won for the third straight game on Tuesday with an 11-4 home victory over Meeker. The win followed a sweep of rival Roaring Fork on Saturday, wins that had snapped a four-game losing streak.

Now 5-6 overall (4-4 league), Basalt will return the favor Thursday by playing a single game at Meeker, which is now 2-9 overall. Then BHS will play Aspen in a Saturday doubleheader.

The Skiers (0-11) are still chasing that first win. A good chance to get it will be Wednesday game at Grand Valley, as the Cardinals are 0-10 and also looking to break into the win column.

Tennis

The Aspen High School girls tennis team hosted Fruita Monument on Tuesday, falling 5-2 at Aspen Meadows. Senior Gemma Hill at No. 2 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of freshmen Greta Holton and Leilah Berland-Whitman got the wins for the Skiers.

AHS will next host Vail Mountain on Wednesday at Snowmass Club, before Delta comes to town on Friday for the regular-season finale. Regionals are next week.

Basalt girls tennis earned its first win of the season on Tuesday, beating visiting North Fork, 4-3. BHS took two of the three singles matches and two of the four doubles matches.

The Longhorns are also scheduled to play VMS on Wednesday morning, part of Roaring Fork Valley two-fer for the Gore Rangers. BHS also is scheduled to play Wednesday afternoon in Glenwood Springs.

Golf

The Aspen High School girls golf team competed Monday at a tournament hosted by Vail Mountain, finishing eighth as a team at Eagle Ranch Golf Course. Eagle Valley won with 282, while Fruita Monument was second with 290 and Battle Mountain third with 292. AHS (330) was second among the 3A schools competing with only Vail Mountain (sixth, 315) finishing higher.

Individually, Aspen standout freshman Lenna Persson was third overall, shooting 87. Steamboat Springs freshman Kaitlyn Grommeck won with 80, while Eagle Valley senior Kylee Hughes was second with 83.

Aspen is next scheduled to play Monday in Grand Junction. The Skiers’ home tournament is May 9 at Aspen Golf Club, which recently opened to walkers for the season.

