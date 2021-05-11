Preps: Aspen girls golf wins Rifle tournament, BHS soccer tops Fork

Aspen High School freshman Brooke O’Sullivan, center, holds the team trophy after she led the Skiers to the win at a golf tournament on Tuesday at Rifle Creek. Courtesy photo.



Brooke O’Sullivan led the Aspen High School girls golf team to a place it hasn’t been in recent memory, and that’s to the top of a regular-season tournament.

The Skiers won Tuesday at Rifle Creek behind the freshman’s victory, while senior Tessa Guthrie also finished inside the top five.

“They grinded it out. The course played really hard,” said first-year Aspen head coach Shannon Worth. “They were excited. They were proud. They had such great attitudes. And they were great leaders to the other teams. It was just a really good day.”

Playing on a wet course where play was even briefly suspended due to un-puttable greens, O’Sullivan shot 91 for the individual tournament win. Guthrie shot 107 to finish fifth. Also competing were senior Amanda Simeone and sophomore twins Jade and Jude Hanson.

The Skiers hadn’t competed in more than weeks prior to the Rifle tournament.

“We spent last week completely preparing, which obviously paid off,” Worth said. “We brought a team of five for the first time to a tournament as well. We started off so fast, it was nice to last week prepare and talk about some rules and dropping and penalty areas. They played 18 at Aspen now, finally. Today was rough (because of the weather).”

Aspen next will compete Monday at River Valley Ranch in a tournament hosted by Glenwood Springs High School. After that, the Skiers will host a tournament on May 24 at Aspen Golf Club. Regionals are scheduled for the second week of June.

Basalt girls soccer beats Roaring Fork

The Basalt High School girls soccer team rebounded from its first loss with a 4-2 non-league win over rival Roaring Fork on Tuesday in Carbondale.

“Fun game. Good game both sides,” BHS coach Brent Hayes said. “We got up 2-0 early and then they got back into it. It was kind of back and forth all second half, but we ended up pulling away a little bit at the end. Had some frantic moments.”

The Longhorns led 2-0 at halftime and fought off a Rams team that pulled to within a single goal on a couple of occasions but could never tie it.

Senior Delaney Card and sophomore Sarah Levy continued their torrid starts to the season by scoring two goals each for Basalt.

“It’s pretty amazing. They just get it done,” Hayes said. “Sometimes I’m not entirely sure how. But they definitely step up in big moments.”

With the win, the Longhorns improved to 3-1 overall. They opened the spring season with wins over Grand Valley (6-0) and Rifle (9-1) before a 3-2 home loss to Vail Mountain on Saturday.

Aspen (1-0) had been scheduled to play Tuesday at Vail Mountain, but that game was postponed because of the weather. The Skiers are next scheduled to host Roaring Fork on Thursday.

Also Tuesday, the AHS boys lacrosse team’s road game against Battle Mountain was moved to Saturday. The Skiers next play Friday at Vail Mountain.

The Aspen girls lacrosse team is scheduled to host Battle Mountain on Wednesday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com