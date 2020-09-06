Preps: Aspen girls dominate at Hotchkiss cross country meet, Basalt softball sweeps

The Aspen High School cross country team competed at the small Hotchkiss Invitational on Saturday, a race dominated by Kylie Kenny. The AHS senior won the girls’ race in 22 minutes, 1 second, winning by about 100 seconds.

In second was AHS sophomore Michaela Kenny, Kylie’s sister, in 23:43.96. Taking third was Rangely’s Mary Scoggins (24:11.28), followed in fourth by Aspen senior Edie Sherlock (24:32.54) and in fifth by Aspen senior Macy Hopkinson (24:48.52). Aspen sophomore Stella Sherlock also finished in the top 10, coming in seventh in 27:00.83.

The AHS girls easily won the team title with 10 points. Hotchkiss was second with 36 points, Paonia third with 50 points and Delta fourth with 56 points. Basalt did not compete in Hotchkiss.

Grand Valley won the boys’ team title, while DeBeque junior Trevor Lewis won the boys’ race (20:24.12). Aspen did not have any boys compete.

Aspen next plans to compete Saturday in Grand Junction, while Basalt aims to be in Delta on Friday.

SOFTBALL

The Basalt softball team competed Saturday in Delta against Montezuma-Cortez, winning twice to end a three-game skid. The Longhorns grinded out a 6-3 win in the first game before rolling to a 16-1 win in the second game.

The wins came after BHS lost twice on Thursday at Rifle by scores of 11-1 and 14-11. On Tuesday, Basalt split a pair of games with Cedaredge.

The Longhorns head into the week with a 6-3 overall record. They are next scheduled to play Thursday at Palisade.

The Aspen softball team also played Saturday, losing 24-0 at home to Rifle. The Skiers, now 0-4, are scheduled to play Tuesday at Cedaredge, weather dependent. They travel to Meeker on Saturday.

TENNIS

The Aspen boys tennis team competed Friday at Colorado Academy, losing 5-2. The Skiers had wins from Alex Mosher (No. 2 singles) and Chase Kelly (No. 3 singles).

Aspen is scheduled to host Basalt on Wednesday for senior day. Due to local health guidelines regarding COVID-19, fans are not permitted. AHS will close out the regular season Saturday in Steamboat Springs. Regionals are scheduled for Sept. 18.

