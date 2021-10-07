Preps: Aspen football hosts Delta on homecoming, volleyball wins





Coming off a surprising win over defending spring state champion Rifle, the Aspen High School football team will host Delta, No. 6 in Class 2A this week, in a 7 p.m. contest Friday on the AHS turf. It also will be homecoming for the Skiers.

Delta (4-1, 1-0 WSL) has only lost to Palisade, which is No. 9 in 3A this week. The Panthers rolled to a 63-0 win at Coal Ridge last week in the Western Slope League opener for both teams.

Aspen (2-3, 1-0) snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 34-19 win over the Bears in what was the first home game for AHS since a season-opening win on Aug. 27.

Aspen and Delta did not play last season after the Panthers opted to play in the fall and the Skiers in the spring. They last saw each other in the fall of 2019, a 27-14 win for Delta.

Also Friday, Basalt looks to bounce back from its first loss with a trip to Coal Ridge (0-5, 0-1). Kickoff is 7 p.m. in New Castle.





The Longhorns, ranked No. 7 in 2A this week, are 4-1 overall but 0-1 in WSL play after a 19-6 homecoming loss to Moffat County last week on the BHS field. The Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0), who are up to No. 4 in 2A this week, plays at Rifle on Friday night in the other league game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Aspen High School volleyball team won its third straight match on Thursday night, winning 3-2 over Roaring Fork in a league game in Carbondale. The teams went back and forth, Aspen winning 25-15 in the first set but losing 25-21 in the second set. AHS then took the third set, 25-18, but lost the fourth set, 25-23. The Skiers escaped the deciding fifth set with a 15-13 win.

It was a much closer affair than when the teams met Sept. 21 in Aspen, the Skiers winning that non-league game 3-0 by scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-19.

The Rams fell to 1-16 overall and remained winless in league play after Thursday’s game. Aspen improved to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in league play. The Skiers next host Battle Mountain in a non-league game on Saturday afternoon.

SOCCER

The Aspen High School boys soccer team traveled to Coal Ridge on Thursday, losing 2-1. The game was a makeup from their Sept. 28 meeting, when the game was stopped midway through the first half because of lightning.

The Titans, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, improved to 9-2 overall and continue to stay within striking distance of No. 6 Roaring Fork in league play. Aspen fell to 5-4-1 overall and next plays Ridgway on Saturday afternoon in a non-league game in Grand Junction.

