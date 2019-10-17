Preps: Aspen boys tennis gets two players into state semifinals, BHS volleyball falls

Aspen High School

Courtesy

Aspen tennis advances two players into state semifinals

The Aspen High School boys tennis team has two players into the Class 4A state semifinals after a strong showing on the first day of the state tournament on Thursday in Pueblo.

No. 2 singles player Alex Mosher is into the semis after winning 7-6, 6-1 over Niwot’s Sam Keronen in the first round, and rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Colorado Academy’s Caleb Aguirre in the second round. Mosher, a junior, will play Mullen’s George Henry Hanzel in Friday’s semifinal round.

At No. 3 singles, AHS junior Liam Sunkel also found his way into the semis. He beat Pueblo Centennial’s Zander Pacheco in the first round, 6-3, 6-0, and Pueblo Central’s Christian Guzman, 6-3, 6-1, in the quarterfinals. Sunkel will face Niwot’s Ben Bicknell in the semifinals on Friday.

The Skiers also had two other first-round wins on Thursday. The No. 1 doubles team of Lukee Tralins and Georges Ghali won 6-3, 7-5 in the first round, but lost 6-2, 6-7, 0-6 to a duo from Kent Denver in the second round. At No. 4 doubles, Aspen’s Dyer Hunting and Quinn Mckie won 6-0, 6-4 in the first round before losing 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. Both pairs have a chance to make the playback rounds depending on how the semifinals go.

Aspen’s No. 2 doubles team of Bryce Cordts-Pearce and Robert Holton, as well as the No. 3 doubles team of Ethan Godfrey and Liam Farrey, both lost in the first round. Also bowing out in the first round was junior Christian Kelly at No. 1 singles. He lost 6-0, 6-2 to Pueblo Central’s Dario Alcala.

With eight points, Aspen was tied with D’Evelyn for fifth place as a team. Cheyenne Mountain was the leader after Day 1 with 21 points, having advanced all seven positions into Friday’s semifinals.

Basalt volleyball falls in five to Roaring Fork on Thursday

The Basalt High School volleyball team played its second five-set match in three nights on Thursday, losing 3-2 at Roaring Fork. The teams split the first two sets, with BHS taking the third 25-22. The Rams rallied, winning the fourth set 25-17 before taking the decisive fifth set, 15-11.

Roaring Fork improved to 5-9 overall and 2-4 in Western Slope League play. The Rams next play Saturday at Moffat County.

Basalt, which beat Aspen 3-2 on Tuesday to snap a 15-game losing streak against their main rivals, dropped to 7-9 overall and 4-4 in WSL play. BHS had beaten Roaring Fork on Sept. 24 in a non-league game, 3-1. The Longhorns are off until hosting Rifle on Tuesday.

Basalt hosting regional cross country Friday at Crown Mountain Park

Basalt High School is hosting its regional cross country meet Friday at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel.

The girls race is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the boys to follow at 11:45 a.m.

