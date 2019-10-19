Preps: Aspen boys tennis finishes sixth at state; AHS soccer, volleyball fall

The Aspen High School boys tennis team finished sixth at the Class 4A state tournament, which concluded Saturday after three days of play in Pueblo. The Skiers finished with 21 points, most coming from its No. 2 and 3 singles players, while Cheyenne Mountain cruised to the championship with 85 points after winning four of the seven available titles.

Aspen’s No. 2 player Alex Mosher, a junior, finished fourth. He lost in the semifinals on Friday but battled through to the playback finals on Saturday, losing 6-2, 6-4 to D’Evelyn’s Phoenix Lee. No. 3 player Liam Sunkel, also a junior, did likewise, finishing fourth after a semifinal loss. He fell 6-4, 3-6, 1-6 to D’Evelyn’s Carter Smith in the third-place match on Saturday.

Aspen’s No. 1 singles player, junior Christian Kelly, lost in the first round on Thursday.

At 1 doubles, Aspen’s duo of Lukee Tralins and Georges Ghali lost in the quarterfinals but did win one more match in the playbacks. At 2 doubles, Aspen’s Bryce Cordts-Pearce and Robert Holton lost in the first round, as did the 3 doubles team of Ethan Godfrey and Liam Farrey. Aspen’s 4 doubles team of Dyer Hunting and Quinn Mckie lost in the quarterfinals before also winning a match in the playbacks.

Aspen boys soccer loses to Middle Park on Saturday

The Aspen High School boys soccer team played Saturday at Middle Park, losing 5-0. It was 2-0 at halftime.

The Panthers, who are only a few spots outside the top 10 in Class 3A this week, improved to 10-3 overall after the non-league win. The Skiers fell to 1-11 overall and will conclude their season with three games this week. AHS hosts Coal Ridge on Monday before road games at Vail Mountain on Thursday and at Fruita Monument on Saturday.

Aspen volleyball falls 3-1 to Gunnison on Saturday

The Aspen High School volleyball team hosted Gunnison on Saturday, losing 3-1. Set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 23-25 and 22-25. AHS will next host Vail Mountain on Tuesday and travel to Grand Valley on Thursday.

