Preps: Aspen boys lacrosse stumbles late against Eagle Valley, AHS soccer wins big

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team hosts Eagle Valley on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, on the AHS turf. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team remained winless on the season after faltering late against visiting Eagle Valley on Tuesday, losing 18-12 on the AHS turf.

The Skiers led 5-3 after a quarter and the game was tied 7-7 at halftime. AHS took an 8-7 lead early in the third quarter before the Devils went on quite the tear, scoring six straight goals to lead 13-8 early in the fourth quarter.

Aspen did rally, getting within a goal at 13-12 with just over four minutes to play in the game. But things again unraveled for the Skiers, with Eagle Valley scoring five quick goals down the stretch to put the game out of reach.

Eagle Valley, now 4-2 overall, also beat Aspen in the season opener on May 5, winning 8-6 in Gypsum.

Aspen fell to 0-7 overall this spring. The Skiers have three games remaining in the regular season, next up being a Thursday trip to Summit.

The Aspen girls lacrosse team will take its 5-0 record into Wednesday’s 4 p.m. home game against Eagle Valley (3-2). The AHS girls beat the Devils in their season opener, 16-5.

Of note, the Aspen girls perplexing roller coaster up and down the CHSAANow.com rankings continued this week. Ranked No. 2 in the May 10 poll, the Skiers dropped to No. 12 last week before being named the No. 1 team in Class 4A in the polls announced Monday. Denver South is No. 2 and Golden is No. 3 behind the Skiers.

Aspen girls soccer rolls through Moffat

The Aspen High School girls soccer team had no issues with Moffat County on Tuesday, winning 10-0 in Craig. The Bulldogs fell to 0-5 overall, while the Skiers improved to 3-1-1 overall.

Aspen is off until playing Monday at Rifle. Basalt (6-1) is scheduled to host Roaring Fork on Thursday. Like lacrosse, soccer teams are only playing 10 regular season games in this shortened spring season.

Aspen baseball falls Monday to Coal Ridge

The Aspen High School baseball team hosted Coal Ridge on Monday, losing 17-3. The Titans improved to 3-6 overall, while AHS fell to 1-8 on the spring.

The Skiers are next scheduled to host Roaring Fork on Wednesday in a foundation game that won’t count toward their regular season record. AHS then plays Thursday at Steamboat Springs.

Basalt (4-2) is scheduled to play Thursday at Grand Valley.

