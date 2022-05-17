Preps: Aspen boys lacrosse season comes to end vs Cheyenne Mountain
The Aspen High School boys lacrosse season came to an end on Tuesday with a 16-3 loss at No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain in the Class 4A state quarterfinal round in Colorado Springs.
The Red-Tailed Hawks, now 14-3, dominated the game and advance to play No. 2 seed Erie in the semifinals on Saturday. The other semifinal game will be between No. 1 Denver South and No. 4 Air Academy. The winners will play in the 4A championship game on Monday at the University of Denver.
Aspen, which was seeded No. 11, finishes the season at 10-7 overall, a vast improvement over their 2-8 campaign last spring. The Skiers had upset No. 6 seed and rival Vail Mountain School in the Round of 16 last week to advance into Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Baseball season wraps up
The Aspen High School baseball team closed out its season on Tuesday with a 16-2 loss at Summit. The Skiers finished with a 3-19 overall record and are unlikely to make it into regional play.
Basalt baseball closed out the regular season with a 14-9 overall record following an 11-1 home loss to Battle Mountain on Monday. The Longhorns should find out their regional fate in the coming days.
