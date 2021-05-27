Preps: Aspen boys lacrosse gets first win, area baseball teams come out on top

The Summit High School boys lacrosse team battles Aspen in a 10-4 victory for the Skiers on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team finally got in the win column Thursday, beating still winless Summit 10-4 in Breckenridge.

The youthful Skiers had been 0-7 up to that point and desperately needed a win, even though their playoff hopes are essentially zero at this point in the shortened 10-game season. Now 1-7, Aspen will close out its regular season with games against Vail Mountain and a rematch with Summit.

The undefeated and top-ranked AHS girls lacrosse team plays Saturday morning at Roaring Fork in Carbondale.

The Roaring Fork girls lacrosse team got back on track with a 14-4 win on the road Thursday at Steamboat Springs to move to 4-1 on the season.

Playing two games this week at Grand Junction’s Canyon View Park, the Glenwood Springs boys lacrosse team earned a split, defeating Grand Junction 10-6 on Tuesday and falling to Fruita Monument 18-6 on Thursday.

AHS, Basalt baseball teams play to wins

The Basalt High School baseball team extended its win streak to four games on Thursday with a 21-0 rout of winless Grand Valley in Parachute.

The Longhorns needed only three innings to take care of the Cardinals, scoring 14 runs in the second inning alone to roll to the win. Now 5-2 overall, BHS is next scheduled to host Roaring Fork in a Saturday doubleheader.

The Aspen High School baseball team won for the second time this season, winning 11-8 on Thursday at winless Steamboat Springs. It’s the second win in three outings for the Skiers (2-8), who had lost their first seven games of the season. AHS plays at Basalt on Wednesday.

Basalt girls soccer loses to Roaring Fork

The Basalt High School girls soccer team had its four-game win streak snapped on Thursday with a 2-0 home loss to rival Roaring Fork. When the teams first played on May 11 in a non-league contest, the Longhorns had won, 4-2.

Roaring Fork improved to 3-3-1 overall, while Basalt dropped to 6-2 on the spring. The Longhorns have two games remaining in their regular season, next being a trip to Moffat County on Thursday. The following week, on June 10, BHS will visit Aspen in the finale.

The Skiers (3-1-1) are off until next Thursday against Coal Ridge as part of their back-loaded schedule.

AHS girls tennis closes out regular season with loss to Fruita

The Aspen High School girls tennis team hosted Fruita on Thursday, losing the match at Snowmass Club. Among the winners was AHS senior Macy Hopkinson at No. 1 singles.

The Skiers now look toward regional competition, which is scheduled for next week at Canyon View Park in Grand Junction. Other Class 3A, Region 8 teams include Basalt, Delta, Cedaredge, Glenwood Springs, Montezuma-Cortez, Paonia, Steamboat Springs and Vail Mountain.

BHS girls tennis is scheduled to close out its regular season Friday against Glenwood Springs.

