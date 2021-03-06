Preps: Aspen boys basketball takes down Moffat in finale, Nordic shines at state

Aspen High School basketball player Taylor Akin makes a pass against Moffat County on Saturday, March 6, 2021, inside the AHS gymnasium. Aspen won, 68-42. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Aspen High School boys basketball team closed out its regular season on Saturday with an easy 68-42 win over visiting Moffat County inside the AHS gymnasium.

The Skiers jumped out to a 21-10 lead after a quarter and led 40-23 at halftime. It was 58-32 after three quarters and fifth-year coach Alex Schrempf unloaded the bench in the fourth quarter as AHS rolled to its eighth straight win.

Braden Korpela has a team-high 14 points, while his brother, Shae Korpela, chipped in with 11 points. In total, 10 different players scored for Aspen. Ryan Peck lead the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Moffat County finishes the regular season 6-7 overall and 2-4 in Class 3A Western Slope League play. Aspen comes in at 12-1 overall and 6-1 in WSL play, the lone loss coming 57-47 at home to Coal Ridge on Feb. 13.

With the regular season wrapped up, the teams now will await their postseason fate with the state playoff brackets expected out on Monday. Aspen is likely to host a playoff game at some point next week.

Aspen Nordic gives ski team midway lead at state championships

The Aspen High School Nordic team gave the Alpine side quite the head start in defense of their state championships from a year ago. On Saturday at the Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge, Aspen’s Taiga Moore won both the boys classic and skate races to give the AHS boys a 338-301 edge in points over second-place Eagle Valley.

The AHS girls lead 333-301 over Summit after the Nordic portion thanks to Elsie Weiss, who defended her title in the girls skate race on Saturday. Rose Horning of Lake County won the girls classic race.

The Alpine portion of the state championships, which combines the two disciplines for an overall champion, is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Loveland Ski Area.

Aspen hockey closes out regular season with win

The Aspen High School hockey team capped off its regular season on Saturday night with a 5-3 win over visiting Summit inside Lewis Ice Arena.

Trailing 1-0 early, Aspen’s Eli Hunt immediately responded to tie the game with a goal less than five minutes in. However, in the final minute of the first period, Summit’s Caleb Mallory scored to make it 2-1 Tigers.

Aspen took the lead in the second period with goals by George Morrison and Hunt, but a Summit goal midway through the third period made it 3-3. The game-winner came with less than seven minutes to play off a power-play goal from Braden Haisfield. Connor Allen added an empty-netter as time was about to expire.

Summit dropped to 2-9 overall, while Aspen improved to 3-9 overall. The Skiers also beat Summit 3-2 on Feb. 19. It was the final game of the regular season for Aspen, which is unlikely to make the postseason.

Basalt wrestling qualifies one through to state

The Basalt High School wrestling team competed Friday and Saturday and its regional tournament, qualifying one through to the state finale. Ruben Samuelson, a Roaring Fork High School student, went 3-0 at regionals to win the 195-pound bracket. He’ll enter the state tournament with only a single loss on the season.Class 3A state wrestling is Saturday in Pueblo.

