Preps: Aspen boys basketball falls to Coal Ridge, BHS girls now 7-0, AHS hockey wins

Aspen High School’s Ben Godomsky looks for space below the basket as the boys basketball team hosts Coal Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, inside the AHS gymnasium. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Aspen High School boys basketball team lost for the first time this season, falling 57-47 to visiting Coal Ridge on Saturday inside the AHS gymnasium.

A close game throughout, the Titans led by three points at the halftime break after trailing by a point after a quarter in an intense, back-and-forth game. Coal Ridge maintained its small lead going into the fourth quarter before pulling away with clutch baskets and free throws over the final minutes.

“They are a very well coached program with some skilled, composed, quality young men who ultimately played basketball tonight the way that we wanted to play,” AHS coach Alex Schrempf texted after the game of Coal Ridge. “Hope in a month I can look back at this game as the exact dose of humble pie we needed to take the next step.”

Porter Lee led Aspen with 16 points, while Braden Korpela finished with 10.

With the win, Coal Ridge improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A Western Slope League play. The Skiers dropped to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in WSL play.

Aspen is next scheduled to play Tuesday at Delta, which fell to 0-6 overall after a 54-47 loss to Roaring Fork on Saturday.

BASALT GIRLS REMAIN PERFECT

The Basalt High School girls basketball team remained unbeaten on the season with a 43-37 win over visiting Grand Valley on Saturday in Basalt. It was a rematch of last Saturday’s non-league game, which BHS won 52-41 in Parachute.

A close game throughout, the rematch was won by the Longhorns in the second quarter, when they outscored the Cardinals, 14-8. Basalt senior Gracie Reardon continued her torrid start to the season by finishing with a team-high 19 points. Kate Bohannan also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Grand Valley fell to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in Class 3A Western Slope League play. Basalt improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in WSL play. The Longhorns next play Thursday at home against Eagle Valley (1-5).

BASALT BOYS ROLL OVER CARDINALS

The Basalt High School boys basketball team bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Aspen by beating Grand Valley on Saturday, 66-42, inside the BHS gymnasium.

The Longhorns led 18-4 after a quarter and 38-18 at halftime, per MaxPreps. The second half was tightly contested, but the Cardinals never threatened.

Wish Moore led the Longhorns with 25 points.

Grand Valley fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in Class 3A Western Slope League play. Basalt improved to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in WSL play.

The BHS boys are scheduled to play Monday at Soroco (5-1) before hosting Eagle Valley (2-4) on Thursday.

ASPEN HOCKEY GETS FIRST WIN

The Aspen High School hockey team earned its first win of the season on Saturday, beating Glenwood Springs 3-2 inside the Glenwood Springs Community Center Ice Rink. The win snapped a three-game skid for Aspen to start, including Friday’s 4-3 loss to Steamboat Springs in its home opener on Friday night at Lewis Ice Arena.

Saturday at Glenwood, the Skiers took a 1-0 lead just past the midway point of the first period via an even strength goal by Dillon Passero. Glenwood’s Colter Strautman tied it at 1-1 as time was running out in the period.

The Skiers retook the lead early in the second period thanks to a goal by Eli Hunt, but Strautman got his second goal less than four minutes later to make it 2-2 midway through the game.

Aspen’s Nic Pevny scored the game-winner in the latter minutes of the second period. Neither team added to the scoreboard in the third period.

The Demons fell to 1-2-1 overall, while Aspen improved to 1-3 overall. The Skiers are off until hosting Crested Butte on Wednesday at Lewis Ice Arena. The Titans (4-0) rolled to a pair of wins over Aspen already this season, winning 10-4 and 7-1 at Jorgenson Ice Rink.

