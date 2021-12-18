Preps: Aspen boys basketball beats Glenwood to win Longhorn Classic

The Aspen High School basketball team practices on Nov. 30, 2021, inside the AHS gymnasium.

The Aspen High School boys basketball team continues to make easy work of its opponents. The Skiers finished out the Longhorn Classic on Saturday evening by beating Glenwood Springs in the championship game, 70-31, played at Basalt High School.

Aspen beat Rifle in the semifinals on Friday, 78-32, and Eagle Valley in the opener on Thursday, 68-35. AHS enters the holiday hiatus a perfect 7-0 overall, outscoring teams by an average of about 71 to 31 per game. They are ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.

The Basalt boys finished fourth in their home tournament, losing to Rifle in Saturday’s third-place game, 56-45. The Longhorns lost Friday to Glenwood Springs, 60-40.

The Basalt girls advanced to Saturday’s championship game, losing 61-21 to Glenwood Springs. BHS had beaten Battle Mountain on Thursday (29-16) and Rifle on Friday (28-14).

The Longhorn girls enter the break 4-3 overall, while the BHS boys are 3-3 overall.





The Aspen girls did not compete in the Longhorn Classic as they do not have a varsity team this season.

Aspen hockey splits weekend games ahead of break

The Aspen High School hockey team hosted Class 5A’s Resurrection Christian on Saturday afternoon, losing 2-1 at Lewis Ice Arena in its final game before the holiday break.

Aspen High School and Resurrection Christian hockey comes together after their game on Saturday at Lewis Ice Arena in Aspen. The visiting Cougars held on to win, 2-1.

The Cougars scored twice in the second period before Aspen’s Nic Pevny scored on a power play in the third to get one of them back before time ran out.

AHS, which won 2-1 at No. 10 Glenwood Springs on Friday night, enters the break 1-3 overall and ranked No. 6 in 4A. Despite beating Summit 1-0 last weekend, that game has been turned into a forfeit loss after it was determined Aspen had an ineligible player compete.

