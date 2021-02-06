Preps: Aspen boys, Basalt girls basketball continue winning ways, AHS hockey falls

Aspen High School



The Aspen High School boys basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 42-38 win at Gunnison on Saturday.

A tightly contested game, AHS trailed 23-20 at halftime and 32-27 after three quarters before outscoring the Cowboys 15-6 in the fourth.

Braden Korpela led the Skiers with 12 points, while his brother, Shae Korpela, had 11 points.

Aspen opened the season Thursday with a 51-44 win at Grand Junction. AHS next will play Tuesday evening at Basalt.

Basalt girls win, boys lose

The Basalt High School girls basketball team kept its hot start to the season going with a 52-41 win at Grand Valley on Saturday.

Ava Lane paved the way with a team-high 17 points, while Riley Dolan added 14 and Gracie Reardon 10.

BHS improved to a perfect 5-0 on the season, with previous wins coming over Glenwood Springs, Gunnison, Grand Junction and Roaring Fork. The Longhorns are off until playing Thursday at Meeker.

The Basalt boys basketball team played Saturday against Grand Junction, losing 38-34. The loss dropped BHS to 2-2 on the season with a non-league game coming Tuesday at home against Aspen.

Aspen hockey falls again to Crested Butte

The Aspen High School hockey team dropped its second game in two days at Crested Butte, falling 7-1 on Saturday after a 10-4 loss on Friday.

The Skiers trailed 3-0 midway through the first period of Saturday’s rematch before Dillon Passero scored on a power play to get AHS on the board, but that was all the offense the Skiers could muster.

Joseph Stock, who scored four times in Friday’s game, scored another four goals for the Titans on Saturday.

Aspen (0-2) next plays Friday against Steamboat Springs at Lewis Ice Arena.

acolbert@aspentimes.com