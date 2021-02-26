Preps: Aspen basketball beats Palisade, BHS boys season comes to early end

Aspen High School boys basketball plays against Palisade on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, inside the AHS gymnasium. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Aspen High School boys basketball team hosted Palisade on Thursday, winning 58-43 in a non-league game inside the AHS gymnasium. After pulling ahead in the first quarter, AHS let the Bulldogs back into the game by halftime but the Skiers managed to pull away in the second half for the 15-point win.

Palisade, which plays in the Class 4A Western Slope League, dropped to 8-3 overall. Aspen, ranked No. 15 in Class 3A this week, improved to 9-1 overall. The lone loss came Feb. 13 at home against Coal Ridge, 57-47, but AHS has won five straight since.

The Skiers are tentatively scheduled to play at Roaring Fork on Saturday in a 3A WSL game. Aspen already beat Roaring Fork on Feb. 18 in a non-league home game, 56-26, and remains tied atop the league from a loss standpoint as we enter the final weeks of the regular season.

Virus exposure brings early end to season for BHS boys

Roaring Fork Schools announced Thursday that both the Glenwood Springs High School girls and the Basalt High School boys basketball teams won’t play any games in the coming days as both are in quarantine due to exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The BHS athletes were exposed to a person who tested positive on Feb. 22. They had a game earlier this week against Roaring Fork canceled for this reason.

Colorado High School Activities Association policy mandates that exposed individuals must quarantine for 14 days from last date of exposure. This will effectively end the season for both teams.

“Our team worked very hard to have a successful season and compete for a playoff spot, and it is unfortunate that they will have to quarantine for the remainder of the season,” BHS athletic director Jason Santo said in a news release. “However, I am incredibly proud of how the boys have handled this situation despite being disappointed in the abrupt ending of their season.”

The BHS boys had been 4-4 overall under second-year coach Clint Hunter prior to their quarantine. This matches the team’s win total from the entire 2019-20 season, in which the Longhorns finished 4-15 overall.

As of Thursday night, the Basalt girls basketball team’s season was still moving forward. The BHS girls are 9-1 overall and are scheduled to play Friday in a key league game against Delta.

Aspen hockey falls Wednesday at Glenwood Springs

The Aspen High School hockey team competed Wednesday at Glenwood Springs, falling 5-2 inside the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

The Demons led 2-0 early in the first period, but AHS rallied to tie the game a 2-each with goals from Braden Haisfield and Timothy Schlumberger. Glenwood rolled from there, scoring a goal in the second period and two more goals in the third to pull away.

The GSHS win avenged a 3-2 loss to Aspen on Feb. 13. The Demons are 3-4-1 overall after Thursday’s 5-2 win at Summit.

Aspen fell to 2-6 overall. The Skiers are scheduled to play Friday night at Battle Mountain and Saturday at home again against Glenwood Springs.

