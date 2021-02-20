Preps: Aspen basketball beats Grand Valley, improves to 7-1; BHS girls fall

Aspen High School boys basketball plays against Roaring Fork on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, inside the AHS gymnasium. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Aspen High School boys basketball team notched another win on Saturday with a 68-37 rout of Grand Valley in Parachute. The Skiers jumped out to a 19-4 lead after a single quarter and led 31-11 at halftime in a game they closed strong, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Four different players finished in double figures for AHS, led by 14 points apiece from Elliot Teague and Braden Korpela. Ben Godomsky added 12 points and Shae Korpela another 10 points.

The Cardinals fell to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in Class 3A Western Slope League play, while Aspen improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in WSL play. The Skiers are next scheduled to play a non-league game at Vail Mountain on Tuesday.

BASALT BASKETBALL SWEPT BY COAL RIDGE

The Basalt High School girls basketball team fell for the first time this season, losing 53-25 at Coal Ridge on Saturday in a key Class 3A Western Slope League game. BHS had been 8-0 overall entering the contest. The Longhorns next play a league game at Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

Coal Ridge improved to 7-2 overall and 1-2 in WSL play. BHS is 3-1 in WSL play and remains in contention for the league title with Delta leading the way after a big win over Moffat County on Saturday. Delta and Coal Ridge play Tuesday.

The Basalt boys basketball team lost 72-57 at Coal Ridge on Saturday, snapping a two-game win streak. BHS fell to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in WSL play. The Titans improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in WSL play, the last remaining undefeated team in league play on the boys’ side. The Longhorn boys also head to Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

ASPEN HOCKEY CAN’T KEEP UP WITH HUSKIES

The Aspen High School hockey team couldn’t keep pace with Battle Mountain (6-1-1 overall) on Saturday night, losing 7-1 at Lewis Ice Arena. The Huskies only led 1-0 after a competitive first period, but 30-shot onslaught in the second period led to a 6-0 lead entering the third.

Dane Whiston scored for the Skiers scored in the first minute of the third period before Battle Mountain’s Jensen Rawlings added his second goal midway through. Rawlings was the only Husky to score more than once, although Carter Large led with four points, three of which were assists.

On Friday night, AHS won for only the second time this season with a 3-2 win over Summit inside the Stephen C. West Ice Arena.

The Skiers led 2-0 after a period thanks to goals from Dillon Passero and Carson Miller. The Tigers got on the board early in the second period with a power play goal by Ranger Stone and tied it midway through the third period off a goal from Ryley Cibula.

With about three minutes to play, Eli Hunt scored on a power play to make it 3-2 and the Skiers hung on from there.

Zach Small had 19 saves in net for AHS.

Aspen is now 2-5 overall and next plays Wednesday at Glenwood Springs. The Skiers beat the Demons, 3-2, on Feb. 13 for one of their two wins.

acolbert@aspentimes.com