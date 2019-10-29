Sports briefs: Aspen, Basalt volleyball fall in home finales on Tuesday

Basalt High volleyball loses in five sets to visiting Lake County on Tuesday

The Basalt High School volleyball team hosted Lake County on Tuesday night, losing 3-2 in its final home match of the fall season. It was tightly contested from the start, with the Panthers taking the first set, 25-20.

BHS answered by winning the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-21, to take a 2-1 match lead. Lake County closed with wins of 25-19 and 15-13 to improve to 16-7 overall.

Basalt fell to 9-10 overall. The Longhorns will close out their season Saturday at a tournament hosted by Bennett High School.

Aspen High volleyball falls in four sets to No. 6 Cedaredge in final home game

The Aspen High School volleyball team hosted Cedaredge on Tuesday night, losing 3-1 in its final home match of the fall season.

AHS won the first set, 26-24, against the Bruins, who are ranked No. 6 in Class 3A this week. However, Cedaredge slowly took control, winning the next three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-9 to improve to 18-1 overall.

Aspen, which likely won’t make regional play, will finish out its season Thursday with a trip to Roaring Fork.

RIFLE SOFTBALL SWEEPS 4A ALL-LEAGUE SELECTIONS

The Rifle High School softball team hit for the cycle when it came to the postseason 4A Western Slope All-Conference selections announced on Monday.

Player of the Year honors went to senior infielder Delaney Phillips, while senior teammate Hannah Bodrogi was named Pitcher of the Year. In addition, coach Troy Phillips was bestowed with Coach of the Year honors in the league voting.

In all, the Bears had six first-team selections and two honorable mentions (see accompanying information box).

After recording the best season in school history last year, the relatively young Bears returners this season finished an impressive 20-7 overall, and won the WSL title at 4-0.

Rifle advanced from the regional round of the state playoffs two weeks ago, before the Bears’ season came to a close with a 15-3 loss to Wheat Ridge in the opening game of the state tournament Oct. 25.

On the season, Phillips and Bodrogi both put up some impressive statistics, including a whopping 66 stolen bases for Phillips.

Phillips concluded the season with a .693 batting average through 26 games. She had 61 hits on the season, including eight doubles and 25 runs batted in, and she crossed the plate 64 times herself. On defense, Phillips had a fielding percentage of .932.

Bodrogi, as a pitcher, finished the season at 14 wins, five losses through 21 starts and 25 appearances, with seven complete games and an ERA of 5.88.

— John Stroud, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

TOUR OF CALIFORNIA CANCELED FOR 2020, FUTURE IN DOUBT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Tour of California has been canceled for 2020, and race owner AEG is reevaluating whether to bring it back in the future.

The company said Tuesday it has become “more challenging” every year to stage the cycling road race featuring men’s and women’s events that traverse the state.

Kristin Klein, race president and executive vice president of AEG Sports, cited changing “business fundamentals” since the event began in 2006.

“This new reality has forced us to reevaluate our options,” she said in a statement, “and we are actively assessing every aspect of our event to determine if there is a business model that will allow us to successfully relaunch the race in 2021.”

The Tour of California is the only U.S.-based event with both its men’s and women’s races listed on the UCI WorldTour calendar and the only event of its kind to offer men’s and women’s stage races with equal prize money at the same time.

USA Cycling says it stands ready to rally support and resources to bring the event back in 2021.

NEPAL MAN SHATTERS RECORD FOR SCALING WORLD’S HIGHEST PEAKS

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Nepalese man shattered the previous mountaineering record for successfully climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks, completing the feat in 189 days.

Nirmal Purja scaled the 8,027-meter (26,340-foot) Mount Shishapangma in China on Tuesday, which was the last of the 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 meters (26,240 feet) in height.

The previous record for climbing the 14 peaks was seven years, 10 months and six days. It was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho in 2013.

Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks in Kathmandu, which equipped the expedition, said the 36-year-old Purja was in good health and safely descending from the summit.

Climbing experts called the record a momentous achievement in mountaineering history.

“It is a great achievement for mountaineering and mountaineers and a milestone in the history of climbing,” said Ang Tshering, who previously headed the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

A former soldier in the British army, Purja began his mission on April 23 with a climb of Mount Annpurna in Nepal.

In Nepal, he climbed Mount Annapurna on April 23, Mount Dhaulagiri on May 12, Mount Kanchenjunga on May 15, Mount Everest on May 22, Mount Lhotse on May 22, Mount Makalu on May 24 and Mount Manaslu on Sept. 27.

In Pakistan, he climbed Mount Nanga Parbat on July 3, Mount Gasherbrum 1 on July 15, Mount Gasherbrum 2 on July 18, Mount K2 on July 24 and Mount Broad Peak on July 26.

In China, he scaled Mount Cho You on Sept. 23 and Mount Shishapangma on Oct. 29.

He struggled to get permission from the Chinese government for his last climb and was allowed only after getting help from the Nepalese government.

Purja’s photo of a long line of climbers just below the Mount Everest summit was widely circulated on social media in May. It raised concerns about overcrowding and the safety of climbers spending so much time on the highest point of the earth for hours stuck on a traffic jam.

Purja joined the British army in 2003 and quit earlier this year to begin his mission of climbing all the highest peaks in record time.

acolbert@aspentimes.com