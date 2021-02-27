Preps: AHS ski season approaches finish, basketball keeps winning in sweep of Fork

Skiers take to the course during a race hosted by Aspen High School on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Aspen Highlands. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Aspen High School alpine ski team wrapped up its short and sweet regular season on Friday with its home races at Aspen Highlands. The Skiers hosted both a slalom and giant slalom on Thunderbowl, with an AHS athlete taking three of the four wins.

In the girls GS, Aspen took the top three spots behind winner Stella Sherlock, runner-up Madeline Hicks and third-place Sienna Hendrickson. Sherlock also won the girls slalom, with teammate Cate Simpson taking second.

Aspen’s Chase Kelly won the boys slalom, while the boys GS went to Durango’s Toby Scarpella, followed in second by Aspen’s Davis Colon.

The AHS Nordic ski team hosted its final regular-season races on Saturday at its home course near the high school. Competing in near-blizzard conditions, Aspen’s Kylie Kenny won the girls skate race by two seconds over teammate Elsie Weiss. Aspen’s Eva McDonough made it a podium sweep.

The AHS boys also swept their podium, with Anders Weiss taking top honors, followed in second by Taiga Moore and in third by Corbin Carpenter.

Next up will be the state skiing championships, where AHS is the defending boys and girls champion. Due to facility availability, this year’s event will be split up, with Nordic being held Saturday, March 6, at Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge. Both classic and skate races will be held on the same day. The alpine events will be March 11 and 12 at Loveland Ski Area.

The overall state champions are determined by combining the Nordic and alpine events.

Aspen basketball sweeps Roaring Fork

The Aspen High School boys basketball team made it six straight wins with a 60-47 victory on Saturday over Roaring Fork in Carbondale.

The Skiers controlled the league game from the start, leading 13-4 after a quarter and 31-14 at halftime. The Rams got the offense going in the second half, outscoring AHS 19-16 in the third quarter, but the hole was too deep for them to fully dig out of.

The Korpela brothers did most of the damage for the Skiers, with Shae scoring 17 points and Braden scoring 12 points.

The win meant a regular-season sweep of Roaring Fork (4-6 overall, 2-3 WSL) for Aspen, pairing with a 56-26 non-league rout of the Rams at home on Feb. 18.

The Skiers improved to 10-1 overall and 5-1 in the Class 3A Western Slope League entering the final week of the regular season. Tentatively remaining on the schedule for Aspen is Monday’s game against Vail Mountain and Saturday’s finale against Moffat County.

Aspen hockey loses Saturday to Glenwood Springs

A day after nearly knocking off No. 3 Battle Mountain, the Aspen High School hockey team couldn’t keep up with No. 6-ranked Glenwood Springs, losing 5-0 on Saturday at Lewis Ice Arena.

Scoreless late into the first period, Glenwood’s Colter Strautman made it 1-0 on his power play goal. Jett Weatherred and Ross Barlow each scored in the second period to make it 3-0, while Strautman and Avner Mangeot scored once each in the third.

It was a third win in a row for the Demons — two of three coming against Aspen — who are now 4-4-1 overall with three games to play in the regular season.

The Skiers fell to 2-8 overall after their fourth straight loss. AHS will close out the regular season with road games at Battle Mountain (Tuesday) and Steamboat Springs (Friday) before the finale Saturday at home against Summit.

Basalt girls basketball falls short against Delta

The Basalt High School girls basketball team lost a key league game on Friday night, falling 61-48 at home against Delta. Delta, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A this past week, improved to 10-1 overall and remained perfect in 3A Western Slope League play at 5-0.

BHS dropped to 9-2 overall and 4-2 in WSL play. The Longhorns play Thursday at Moffat County in what will likely be their final regular-season game.

The Basalt boys did not compete Friday after it was announced Thursday their season was effectively over after a player was exposed to a person who had tested positive for COVID-19. CHSAA rules mandate players must quarantine 14 days if exposed to another with the virus.

acolbert@aspentimes.com