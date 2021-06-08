Preps: AHS lacrosse teams both win, girls soccer falls in overtime to Roaring Fork

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team hosts Summit on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, on the AHS turf.

Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse season came to an end Tuesday with an 11-1 win over Summit on the AHS turf.

The game was more of a forfeit by the Tigers after they had originally wanted to cancel the contest due to a lack of available varsity players. However, the teams decided to host a combined JV/varsity game to give the athletes one final chance to play this spring. AHS honored its senior athletes after the game.

Neither winless Summit nor Aspen, which is 2-8 with both wins over Summit, will make it into the 12-team playoffs bracket.

Aspen girls lax beats Battle Mountain, still unbeaten

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team made easy work of Battle Mountain on Tuesday, winning 20-4 in Edwards to remain unbeaten. When the teams first met on May 12 in Aspen, the Skiers only escaped with an 8-6 win.

In Tuesday’s rematch, AHS senior Kylie Kenny led the way with seven goals. Mia Seltzer added four goals and three assists, while Michaela Kenny had three goals and two assists.

Aspen, which remains ranked No. 1 in Class 4A this week, improved to a perfect 9-0, while the Huskies fell to 4-4 overall.

The Skiers have only one game remaining in the regular season, a Tuesday home game against Steamboat Springs next week. That game has been unofficially dubbed “Kylie Night,” as Kylie Kenny is the team’s lone senior this season. She is signed to play collegiately at the University of Denver.

AHS girls soccer falls in OT to Rams

The Aspen High School girls soccer team played Tuesday at Roaring Fork, falling 1-0 in overtime to the Rams in Carbondale. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Skiers, who are now 5-2-1 overall with two games remaining. Roaring Fork improved to 4-4-1 overall.

Aspen is next scheduled to host Basalt at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in what will be senior night. BHS (7-2) hasn’t played since Thursday’s 10-0 rout of Moffat County. The Longhorns beat the Skiers 1-0 on May 20 in their first game this season.

The Aspen High School baseball team hosts Delta on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, on Lower Moore Field.

Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen baseball loses twice to Delta

The Aspen High School baseball team hosted Delta in a Tuesday doubleheader, losing by scores of 6-2 and 10-7 on Lower Moore Field. The Panthers improved to 9-6 on the season, while the Skiers fell to 2-11 overall.

AHS tentatively still has a home game against Basalt on Saturday remaining on the schedule. The Longhorns (9-3) split with Coal Ridge on Monday.

Postseason arrives in earnest for spring teams

The spring postseason will pick up the pace beginning this week. Here’s a quick glance at the lineup:

— The Aspen High School girls tennis team has seven players qualified for the Class 3A state tournament, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Colorado Springs. This includes all three singles players, led by senior Macy Hopkinson at No. 1 singles. She was among the regionals champions for the Skiers last week. Basalt did not qualify anyone for state.

— The AHS girls golf team is taking a small group to the regional on Thursday, held at Cattails Golf Club in Alamosa. There is a practice round on Wednesday. Standout freshman Brooke O’Sullivan is the team’s top contender to earn a trip to state.

— The track season is entering its final weeks. Both Aspen and Basalt are scheduled to compete Friday in Grand Junction at the multi-league championship meet, which will be the final chance for many athletes to qualify for the state track and field meet later this month. BHS notably has a handful that should contend for podium spots at state, including Katelyn Maley and Sierra Bower, who won the past two state titles in cross country.

The Longhorns are coming off an impressive meet in Montrose, which includes five first-place finishes among three athletes. The BHS girls placed second at that meet, which included schools from larger classifications.

