Preps: AHS girls lacrosse falls to Arapahoe; BHS baseball sweeps Aspen, extends streak

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team hosts Arapahoe on Saturday, April 30, 2022, on the AHS turf.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team hosted Arapahoe on Saturday, falling 16-10 on the AHS turf. The Warriors (7-5 overall), effectively ranked No. 11 in Class 5A this week by CHSAANow.com, led 8-7 at halftime and managed to stay a step ahead throughout the second half.

Aspen, ranked No. 6 in 4A this past week, is now 8-4 overall after also cruising to an easy win over Summit on Friday. The Skiers’ other three losses have all come against some of 4A’s best teams, a list that includes current No. 3 Castle View, No. 4 Evergreen and No. 7 Green Mountain.

This coming week is the final of the regular season. Aspen next will host Eagle Valley on Tuesday in what is being celebrated as senior night.

Aspen boys lacrosse (7-4 overall) played Friday night, losing a critical league game to Vail Mountain School, 7-4. The AHS boys are next scheduled to host Eagle Valley on Wednesday.

Baseball

The Basalt High School baseball team has now won six straight games after rolling over Aspen in a Saturday doubleheader at Crawford Field in El Jebel. The Longhorns won by scores of 14-0 and 19-2 to improve to 8-6 overall and 6-4 in league play.





Aspen, which won its first game on Wednesday at Grand Valley, fell to 1-13 overall and 0-10 in league play.

Next, BHS will host Eagle Valley on Monday afternoon before facing Aspen yet again on Tuesday afternoon in Basalt. That is scheduled to be a single, non-league game.

The Skiers are off until that Tuesday game in Basalt. They will host Eagle Valley on Wednesday.

Track and field

The Aspen High School track and field team competed Saturday in Steamboat Springs. The AHS boys finished seventh and the girls sixth.

Among the highlights was Aspen’s Michael Quintanilla Salido winning the boys shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 2 inches.

The AHS girls 4×100-meter relay team finished second in 53.27 seconds to Steamboat (52.68). The AHS boys 4×100 team was third.

Aspen’s Nico Smith was fourth in the boys 400-meter run (54.37 seconds) and fourth in the 200-meter dash (24.34). Natalie Wesner was third in the girls 800-meter run (2:46.51) and Eliza Marolt third in the girls 3,200-meter run (14:59.12).

Aspen’s Yasmine Khan-Farooqi was third in the girls high jump (4-feet-7) and William Gerardi second in the boys high jump (5-feet-9). Khan-Farooqi and Wesner also finished third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump, while Khan-Farooqi was second in the triple jump (31-11.7) and Gerardi third (37-4.5).

Basalt track did not compete in Steamboat.

