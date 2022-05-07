Preps: AHS boys lacrosse wins on senior night, teams now look toward playoffs

Aspen High School's Ryan Rigney eyes a play against Summit on Saturday, May 7, 2022, under the lights on the AHS turf. The Skiers won, 14-4, in their regular-season finale.

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team closed out its regular season on Saturday with a 14-4 senior night win over Summit on the AHS turf.

The victory gave the Skiers the season sweep of the Tigers after also beating them 17-6 back on April 8, and snapped a three-game skid in the process.

Summit finishes the season 2-13 overall.

Aspen, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, wraps up at 8-6 overall and will finish third in league play. AHS tied with Battle Mountain at 5-5 in league but gets the nod thanks to a season sweep of the Huskies.

Now, the Skiers will await their postseason fate, with the state playoff bracket expected out either Sunday or Monday. Aspen’s RPI was No. 11 prior to Saturday’s game, which should safely put them in the 24-team playoff bracket. With the top eight seeds receiving a first-round bye, there is a chance for AHS to host a first-round game.





The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team closed out its season on Saturday with a 17-2 win at Steamboat Springs. The No. 6-ranked Skiers finish the regular season 11-4 overall, having gone unbeaten through league play for their sixth straight league championship, dating back to the 2016 season.

A postseason lock, the Aspen girls now wait to find out where they will be seeded in the 24-team bracket, which also awards a first-round bye to the top eight seeds. With an RPI of No. 5 as of Saturday night, an early bye is a realistic possibly for the Skiers. First-round games start Tuesday, while teams with byes won’t have to play until Thursday.

Girls soccer

The Aspen High School girls soccer team snapped a two-game skid by winning 2-0 at Roaring Fork on Saturday in the regular-season finale. Goals were scored by Jenny Ellis and Clare Irvin.

The Rams finish the season 6-8-1 overall, while No. 8-ranked Aspen comes in at 11-3-1 overall. Like lacrosse, it’s now a waiting game for the release of the state playoff brackets. Girls soccer is a 32-team field, and with an RPI of No. 10 as of Saturday night, the Skiers should safely be in the field and set up to likely host a first-round game.

Roaring Fork’s RPI was No. 25 on Saturday night, meaning the Rams should be able to sneak into the postseason field. Basalt, which finished 5-9-1 overall after a 3-2 home loss to Grand Junction on Saturday, had an RPI right at No. 32 on Saturday evening, putting them squarely on the postseason bubble.

Baseball

The Basalt High School baseball team had its eight-game win streak come to an end on Saturday, but it did play to a meaningful split with visiting Coal Ridge on the BHS campus.

The Longhorns were pushed aside 8-3 in the early game, but rallied back for a 7-6 win in Game 2, where the Titans scored five runs in the top of the final inning before BHS countered with two in the bottom of the frame to get the victory.

Coal Ridge is now 12-6 overall and 7-5 in league play, while Basalt is now 11-7 overall and also 7-5 in league play. BHS will play its final four games of the regular season this week, beginning with a Tuesday trip to Summit.

Aspen baseball lost a pair of road games Saturday at Delta, falling 9-1 in the first and then 15-14 in the second, a wild game that went to an extra inning.

Delta, effectively No. 12 in this past week’s CHSAANow.com poll in Class 3A, improved to 14-6 overall and 9-3 in league.

Aspen fell to 1-16 overall and 0-12 in league. The Skiers are next scheduled to host Grand Valley on Tuesday at Lower Moore Field. Aspen’s lone win came on April 27, when it won 11-7 over Grand Valley in Parachute.

Track and field

Area track and field teams wrapped up the two day multi-league championship meet on Saturday in Rifle, with Coal Ridge winning both the boys and girls titles in Class 3A.

Basalt High School’s Katelyn Maley, right, outraces Coal Ridge’s Mikayla Cheney in the 3A girls 800-meter run on Saturday at the multi-league championship meet in Rifle.

Of note, Basalt standout Katelyn Maley won the 3A girls 800-meter run on Saturday in 2 minutes, 16.13 seconds, holding off Coal Ridge star Mikayla Cheney by .07 seconds. The dynamic duo continued their notable rivalry in the 1,600-meter run, with Maley (5:16) again beating Cheney (5:23.70) for the win. Basalt’s Ava Lane was third in that race in 5:30.48.

Basalt’s Jacey Read finished second in the 3A girls 100-meter dash (12.85 seconds), falling to Coal Ridge’s Peyton Garrison (12.09). Basalt’s Marlon Nelson was second in the boys discus (133 feet, 10 inches) to North Fork’s Markem Buzzell (149-4). Basalt’s Gavin Webb was third in the boys high jump (5-11). Basalt’s Vanessa Bryant was second (15-09) and Aspen’s Natalie Wesner third (15-08.5) in the girls long jump.

The Basalt girls finished second in the 4×800-meter relay (10:33.07) to Coal Ridge.

There is a last-chance meet scheduled for next week in Grand Junction should local teams want to attend. Otherwise, it’s onto the state championships, which begin May 19 in Lakewood.

